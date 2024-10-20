Aboutuz A Social Network To Share Zero-Party Data Joins Fastercapital's Raise Capital Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) aboutuz is the first app for users to safely share personal details (zero-party data) with brands & people to reap monetary & social benefits.



Users have full control over which details they share with individual brands & people – can un-share anytime.



Brands can ethically access comprehensive & 'living' consumer profiles (zero-party data) to integrate deeper with customers and personalize their offers.



aboutuz GmbH is based in Munich, Germany, and is currently seeking a capital of $3M to refine the product and grow. Through the Raise Capital program, FasterCapital's team will work with the startup's team on improving the pitching materials and process to higher the chances of attaining the capital once the matching process starts. The startup is founded by Peter H.Weidermann and Marlena J.Weidermann with a team of professionals.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented,“We are glad to be working with a startup that has an innovative business model and concept. We look forward to proceeding and helping the team in securing the money they need.”



Ms. Marlena J.Weidermann, aboutuz co-founder says,“We welcome the exciting opportunity to create a bright future for aboutuz with FasterCapital's professional support”.

