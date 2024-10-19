Four Killed In Plane Crash In Indonesia's Sulawesi Island

(MENAFN- IANS) Jakarta, Oct 20 (IANS) Four people were killed after a plane of Indonesia's local carrier SAM Air crashed in Gorontalo province, Sulawesi island on Sunday, local reported.

"The PK SMH type aircraft crashed after losing contact with Makassar AirNav officers," Head of the Gorontalo Search and Rescue Office, Heriyanto, said in a release, as quoted by local media.

"The plane departed from Djalaluddin Gorontalo Airport at 7.30 a.m., heading to Bumi Panua Pohuwato Airport. However, it lost contact and was reported to have crashed near the Bumi Panua Pohuwato Airport," Heriyanto said.

The four victims, comprising a pilot, a copilot, an engineer and a passenger, were found dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Xinhua news agency reported.