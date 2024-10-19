India Name 23-Man Squad For AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) India U17 men's national team head coach Ishfaq Ahmed named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers to be held from October 23 to 27 in Thailand.

India are placed in Group D, where they will meet Brunei Darussalam (October 23), Turkmenistan (October 25) and hosts Thailand (October 27). There are 10 groups in the qualification phase, from which the group winners and five best second-placed teams will join hosts Saudi Arabia at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025.

India's sqaud:

Goalkeepers: Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit, Nandan Roy.

Defenders: Karish Soram, Mohamed Kaif, Chingtham Renin Singh, Brahmacharimayum Sumit Sharma, Thoungamba Usham Singh, Yaipharemba Chingakham, Jodric Abranches.

Midfielders: Abdul Salha Sheergojri, Ahongshangbam Samson, Kh Azlaan Shah, Levis Zangminlun, Mahmad Sami, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Vishal Yadav, Ngamgouhou Mate.

Forwards: Bharat Lairenjam, Prem Hansdak, Hemneichung Lunkim.