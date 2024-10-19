Egypt, UAE Continue Airdropping Humanitarian Aid On N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the UAE have dropped by air tons of humanitarian assistance on northern Gaza, Egyptian Spokesperson Colonel Gharib Abdel-Hafez said on Saturday.

Some Egyptian and Emirati military loaded with dozens of tons of humanitarian aid and relief stuff took off from Egypt's territories to drop them on northern Gaza, he added in a statement.

The move comes within the framework of Egypt's effective role, in collaboration with the UAE, in mitigating living conditions facing the brotherly Palestinian people due to Israeli military operations in the Strip, he noted.

Northern Gaza has been facing violent attacks and genocide campaigns launched by Israeli occupation forces, in addition to blockade and starvation, against Palestinians at streets and squares. (end)

