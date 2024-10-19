Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Bahraini King

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- the of Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of condolences on Saturday to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifah over the demise of Sheikh Hamoud bin Abdullah bin Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa. His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his sincere condolences, prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy on his soul and dwell him in paradise. (end) msa

