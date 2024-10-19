Think Critically, Leverage AI To Gain Strategic Advantage: Rajnath Singh To Military Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Defence Rajnath Singh on Saturday urged military officers to think critically, adapt to unforeseen circumstances and leverage the latest technological advancements like AI to gain a strategic advantage in the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape, adding that the government's focus is to make a technologically-advanced and future-ready military.

In his address at the National Defence College (NDC) convocation ceremony in the national capital, the minister urged the officers to become strategic thinkers who are capable of anticipating future conflicts, understanding global political dynamics and leading with both intelligence and empathy.

"From drones and autonomous vehicles to artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, the technologies shaping modern warfare are evolving at a breath-taking pace. Our officers must understand these technologies and be able to harness them," he told the gathering.

Today's warfare has surpassed the traditional battlefields and now operates in a multi-domain environment where cyber, space and information warfare are as critical as conventional operations, he said.

"Cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns and economic warfare have become tools that can destabilise a whole nation without a single shot being fired. There is a need for military leaders to possess the ability to analyse complex problems and devise innovative solutions," the minister emphasised.

Rajnath Singh also stressed on the need to decide on the threshold level of the decisions AI is allowed to take, highlighting the importance of human intervention.

"Increasing reliance on AI in decision-making processes can raise concerns about accountability and the potential for unintended consequences," he noted.

"Institutions like NDC must evolve their course curriculum to not only incorporate case studies on such unconventional warfare but also to drive strategic innovation. The ability to anticipate, adapt & respond will define our readiness in the face of ever-evolving challenges," the minister added.

Stressing that the curriculum of academic institutions must remain dynamic and adaptable to ensure its relevance to practitioners in the field, the minister said learning must be a continuous process, not confined to the duration of a course.

"I congratulate all 62nd NDC course members being awarded the Master of Philosophy degree today. I am confident that throughout this course, you would have had discussions on a wide range of pertinent issues, ideating on challenging scenarios that would have sharpened your intellect and refined your skills. NDC, most certainly, would have enhanced your insight into the strategic challenges being faced by the world today, and also equipped you for greater responsibilities of strategic leadership and policy formulation," he said.