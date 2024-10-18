Mondelez India Takes Initiative Towards Plastics Circular Economy With“Lighthouse Project” In Mapusa, Goa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mapusa, 18th October 2024: Solidifying its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, Mondelez India has officially launched its 'Lighthouse Project' in Mapusa, Goa, in the presence of Dr. Pramod Sawant, the Hon'ble Chief of Goa. This five-year initiative in association with the Goa State Pollution Control Board and the Mapusa Municipal Council aims to address key waste management challenges and contribute to a circular economy. This project redirects over 1,000 metric tons of plastic waste.



"I am delighted to have launched the Lighthouse Project for Plastics Circularity under the CSR initiative by Mondelez India, in association with the Goa State Pollution Control Board," said Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa. "The project aims to transform the waste management in Mapusa with a focus on circularity in plastic waste management"



Mr. Samir Jain, President, Mondelez India, said, "Sustainability is one of our company's strategic growth pillars and the Lighthouse Project reflects our commitment towards plastics circularity in alignment with the government's vision for sustainable waste management. This project is built on 3 key pillars-behavioral shifts, infrastructure upgrades, and digital innovation. We are laying the groundwork for a scalable circular economy by enhancing waste recovery, promoting sustainability, and engaging communities."



During the launch event, Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa unveiled 'The Fisherman Casting Net' - an inspiring art installation created entirely from 100% recycled plastic. The unique artwork depicts the livelihood of communities born and raised by the sea. Shri Aleixo Sequeira, Minister for Law & Judiciary, Environment, Captain of Ports & Legislative Affairs, Government of Goa; Shri Mahesh Patil, Chairman, Goa State Pollution Control Board, Samir Jain, President, Mondelez India and Ophira Bhatia, Vice President, Corporate and Government Affairs, India and AMEA CGA Lead, Mondelēz International were also present at the event. The installation, unveiled in association with the Goa State Pollution Control Board and the Corporation of the City of Panaji reminds citizens to recycle and repurpose plastic waste to protect the environment and planet. It is located at Goa's Miramar Circle and represents the project's vision of a cleaner, greener future.



The Lighthouse Project, in collaboration with the Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC), is being carried out in partnership with Anubhuti Welfare Foundation (AWF) as the implementation partner and Responsible Earth Foundation (REF) as the operations partner. The initiative focuses on bringing circularity to the plastics waste management practices such as upgrading the existing Material Recovery Facility (MRF) to Smart MRF to boost recyclable recovery, and digitizing waste management to enhance transparency and traceability. Over the next five years, the initiative seeks to establish the MRF as a profitable enterprise by stabilizing operations, creating market linkages for recycled materials, and driving efficiency through digital innovation.



In addition to creating a lasting environmental impact, the project focusses to drive behavioral change through awareness campaigns and sensitization efforts, reaching over 50,000 residents, as well as formal and informal sanitation workers. Over 120 Safai Mitras working in waste management at Mapusa are being socially included through these initiatives, empowering them as key contributors to the circular waste economy.



The Lighthouse Project also includes community-driven activities such as clean-ups and material collection drives, which are designed to engage the public in environmental conservation efforts. The project also has significant touch points with schools and colleges, aiming to build a generation of youth ambassadors committed to the cause of plastic waste circularity. Schools in the area will benefit from educational programs to foster sustainability awareness among students.



The project inauguration event included a plog run to engage the local community, thereby emphasizing the importance of collective action for a sustainable future. It also featured an insightful presentation on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and best practices through an informative video by the Goa State Pollution Control Board & The Energy and Resources Institute.





About Mondelēz International



Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kidscandy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit or follow the company on Twitter at





About Mondelez India



Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd.) has been present in India for 75 years. The company introduced Cadbury Dairy Milk and Bournvita in India in 1948 and since then has been one of the leading players in the chocolate category in India. Part of Mondelēz International, the company has iconic brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Celebrations, Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury 5Star, Cadbury Perk, Cadbury Fuse, Cadbury Gems, Cadbury Bournvita, Tang, OREO, among several others in its portfolio. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has sales offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai and manufacturing facilities at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, in addition to a global Research & Development Technical Centre and Global Business Hub in Maharashtra and a vast distribution network across the country.





