UN Security Council Extends Sanctions, Arms Embargo On Haiti

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Vibhu Mishra

The UN Security Council on Friday renewed for one year the sanctions on Haiti – including a targeted assets freeze, ban and arms embargo measures – aimed at curbing the illicit flow of weapons to criminal gangs which have sown chaos across the Caribbean island nation.

Unanimously adopting, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter , 2752 (2024) the 15-member Council determined that the situation in Haiti continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security in the region.

The resolution emphasises the continuation of sanctions measures originally imposed in earlier resolutions to prevent the supply of weapons and military equipment to gangs operating in Haiti.

The island nation is mired in a complex humanitarian crisis, driven primarily by rampant violence by armed criminal gangs, against a backdrop of severe disasters and economic crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, including around 350,000 children. There are also deeply worrying reports of sexual violence, kidnapping and executions.

Exemptions for UN, Haitian government

The resolution provides for exemptions for supplies supporting UN or UN-authorised missions and Haitian security forces.

Supplies of non-lethal military equipment intended solely for humanitarian or protective use and related technical assistance or training, to further peace and stability in Haiti, are also exempt.

The UN Security Council in 2023 authorised the deployment of a Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti to help its national police quell surging gang violence. The MSS mission was further re-authorised last month for a further one year.

Led by Kenya, as of September, it has about 410 police officers on the ground and is expected to grow to around 2,500. For now, the country remains mired in crisis.

Better coordination needed

The resolution also highlights the need to prevent illicit arms trafficking and encourages coordination among the UN, regional organizations and the Haitian government to improve border security and manage weapons stockpiles.

It specifically calls on the Haitian Government to enhance its national police force's capacity to control weapons and ammunition, including strengthening border and customs control.

Sanctions committee

Through the resolution, the Security Council also renewed the mandate of the sanctions committee and extended the work of the Panel of Experts for 13 months. The committee is tasked with updating the list of individuals and entities subject to sanctions, particularly those violating the arms embargo.

In addition, the resolution establishes benchmarks for lifting sanctions, including reductions in armed violence, improved rule of law and decreased arms trafficking.

The UN Secretary-General is requested to assess progress by October 2025.

