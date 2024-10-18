Consulting Firm Engaged In The Promotion Of Brand Jamaica

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Serena Grant

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Prime Andrew Holness says an international consulting firm has been engaged to assist with the island's brand messaging, a move by the that is proactive and“very strategic and instrumental” in ensuring that brand Jamaica remains powerful and strong in the market.

“The government realises that we must be very clear about the message surrounding Jamaica... because we recognise that what is being said about Jamaica, what is known about Jamaica, may be dated and may not always be accurate,” prime minister Holness said.“We need to be very clear about what we are saying about ourselves. What are we saying to our friends, the travel advisors, the airlines, the booking agents, the people who come here as our visitors every day?” he asked.

Prime Minister Holness was addressing Sandals Resort International's Mega Showcase, which was held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St James on Wednesday. The event formed part of Sandals' inaugural 'Jamaica Love' celebration, which began on October 13 and ends on October 20.

Over the eight days, travel advisors and other foreign tourism stakeholders will be immersed in the island's tourism product, including attractions, learn about Jamaica's heritage and more as the resort chain aims to promote the country as a top vacation destination.

The prime minister commended executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart and his team, noting that the resort chain represents the“best example of Jamaica fulfilling its potential.”

“We still have far more to accomplish. Our friends in the tourism and travel industry who are here are very important partners in us achieving our goals. I want to thank you for accepting the invitation to be here today. It means a lot to us,” Holness said.

United States ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry, informed that some three million Americans visited the island last year.

“We are pleased that so many Americans can benefit from the warm, enjoyable Jamaican hospitality. The United States is Jamaica's reliable partner in efforts to improve the safety and security of those millions of American visitors. We robustly support Jamaican institutions that provide services to our tourists and the tourism sector,” ambassador Perry said.“I assure you, the collaboration between our two nations extends well beyond the exchange of business. It includes investment, training programmes and sustainable tourism initiatives that strengthen local communities and promote environmental stewardship.”





For his part, Stewart said that Jamaica's popularity continues to increase, stating:

“The Jamaica brand has never been bigger ... Jamaica is a rock star; I guarantee you that. We believe Sandals is a rock star brand too. Sandals is the biggest, most recognised corporate brand ever to come out of the Caribbean, and it is run and powered by Caribbean nationals from the top to the bottom.”

Stewart, who was last year appointed ambassador and special investment envoy for tourism by the prime minister underscored that Jamaica is“having a moment” as the island continues to hit meaningful milestones; highlighted that among the island's achievements is the low unemployment rate, which stands at 4.5 percent, and the debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio that has been“cut in half” over the last 15 years.

The post Consulting firm engaged in the promotion of brand Jamaica appeared first on Caribbean News Global .