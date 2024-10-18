Yemen's Houthis Claim Drone Attack On Ship In Arabian Sea

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Oct 19 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis announced in a statement yesterday that, they used bomb-laden drones to attack a ship in the Arabian Sea.

“In support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances, our forces carried out an operation targeting the ship, Megalopolis, in the Arabian Sea, with a number of drones, and the operation achieved its goals successfully,” a statement aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, quoted the Houthis' military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, as saying.

He said, the ship was targeted because the company that owns it has“dealings” with Israel.

“We confirm our continuation in targeting all ships linked to, or heading to, or dealing with the Israeli regime, and we will continue targeting the Israel regime with missiles and drones,” the spokesperson said, vowing that the Houthis will not stop the attacks until the“aggression against Gaza and Lebanon stops.”

Since Nov last year, the Houthis had been targeting what they said,“Israeli-linked” ships, in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, to show solidarity with Lebanese and Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-SABA