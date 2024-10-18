President Claudia Sheinbaum’S Firm Stance Against Judicial Overreach In Mexico

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move that underscores the ongoing power struggle between Mexico's executive and judicial branches, President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected an order from Judge Nancy Juárez Salas.



The order demanded the removal of the recently approved judicial reform decree from the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).



This confrontation highlights the tensions surrounding the sweeping judicial reforms initiated by former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and now being implemented by Sheinbaum's administration.



The judicial reform, which was approved by the Mexican Senate in September 2024, introduces significant changes to the country's legal system. Key aspects of the reform include:



1. Popular election of over 6,500 judges and magistrates

2. Reduction of Supreme Court justices from 11 to 9

3. Shortening of Supreme Court justice terms to 12 years

4. Lowering the minimum age requirement for justices

5. Reducing the required professional experience for judicial positions



President Sheinbaum has defended the reform, arguing that it aims to combat corruption within the judiciary and make it more responsive to the people's needs.







She asserts that the current system is plagued by nepotism and corruption, citing a recent report claiming that nearly half of the judges have family members working in the judicial system.

Judicial Reforms in Mexico

The judicial branch, particularly Judge Juárez Salas, has attempted to block the implementation of these reforms through legal maneuvers.



However, Sheinbaum and her administration maintain that these actions are baseless and exceed the judge's authority. Legal Counsel to the Presidency, Ernestina Godoy, has announced that the government will file a complaint against Judge Juárez Salas.



They are taking this action because she overstepped her bounds with the Federal Judiciary Council. This conflict mirrors recent judicial-executive tensions in Brazil, where critics have accused the judiciary of overstepping its bounds in political matters.



In Mexico 's case, the Sheinbaum administration argues that judicial reform is a constitutional matter approved by the legislature and cannot be overturned by a lower court judge.



The reform has faced significant opposition from the judicial sector, with strikes and protests lasting for months. Critics fear that the changes could politicize the judiciary and undermine its independence.



However, supporters of the reform, including Sheinbaum, argue that it will bring much-needed accountability and representation to the legal system.



As Mexico navigates this complex transition, the international community watches closely. The United States and Canada have expressed concerns about the potential impact on the trilateral trade agreement and foreign investment.



Additionally, financial markets have shown volatility in response to the ongoing uncertainty. President Sheinbaum's refusal to comply with Judge Juárez Salas's order represents a critical moment in Mexican politics.



This situation pits the executive's vision for judicial reform against the judiciary's attempt to preserve its traditional structure and privileges. As the situation unfolds, it will likely continue to shape the balance of power in Mexico's democratic institutions.

