(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cuba has entered a critical phase in its crisis, prompting drastic steps to address power outages lasting up to 20 hours daily. and non-essential industries have closed their doors. Public employees have been sent home early. The state plans to increase electricity rates for private businesses.



The situation reached a tipping point on October 17, 2024. Blackouts affected up to 51% of the country during peak demand hours. Many provinces lost power entirely for extended periods. Numerous areas outside Havana now receive less than 6 hours of electricity per day.



Cuba's state-owned electric company, Unión Eléctrica , reported a significant generation deficit. Only 1,692 megawatts of capacity were available to meet a demand of 3,300 MW. This shortfall of over 1,600 MW has led to widespread disruptions across the island nation.







Several factors have contributed to the worsening energy crisis. Cuba's eight thermoelectric power plants are outdated, with over 40 years of use. Chronic lack of investment and maintenance has taken its toll. The country faces a shortage of foreign currency to import sufficient fuel for its power plants.



Increased electricity consumption has exacerbated the problem. Over 100,000 air conditioning units were imported in 2024 alone. Recent weather events have also played a role. Strong winds and coastal flooding following Hurricane Milton hampered fuel distribution to power plants.



The Cuban government has responded with an emergency plan. It prioritizes electricity supply to residential areas. Efforts are underway to maximize domestic oil production and increase renewable energy use. Officials have stated that improvements may only be seen in the medium term.

Cuba Battles 20-Hour Blackouts, Shuts Schools and Industries

Daily life for Cubans has been severely disrupted by the prolonged blackouts. Food spoilage due to lack of refrigeration is common. Many struggle to cook meals and access water. Work and economic activities have been interrupted. Reports of protests have emerged in some provinces.



Cuba has faced energy challenges for years, but the current crisis is particularly severe. The country experienced significant blackouts in 2022, with some improvement in 2023. U.S. sanctions and reduced subsidized oil imports from Venezuela since 2016 have impacted the energy sector.



The ongoing energy crisis continues to exacerbate Cuba's economic difficulties. Food and medicine shortages persist. An unprecedented exodus from the island has occurred in recent years. As Cuba grapples with these challenges, the path to a stable energy future remains uncertain.

