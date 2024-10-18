عربي


Hamas: Sinwar Has Been Assassinated


10/18/2024 6:05:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian movement Hamas officially declared on Friday that the head of its politburo Yahyia Al-Sinwar had been assassinated.
Hamas' statement said Sinwar, 61, had been assassinated in a clash with forces of the Israeli occupation. He was in the forward ranks moving among combat position before his death. (end)
