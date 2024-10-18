Hamas: Sinwar Has Been Assassinated

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian movement Hamas officially declared on Friday that the head of its politburo Yahyia Al-Sinwar had been assassinated. Hamas' statement said Sinwar, 61, had been assassinated in a clash with forces of the Israeli occupation. He was in the forward ranks moving among combat position before his death. (end) nq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.