October 22Nd Is International Stuttering Awareness Day: Elevating Voices And Promoting Understanding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During October, expert and lifelong stutter Rich "Tripper" Bontrager joins hands with organizations worldwide to observe International

Stuttering Awareness Day, a time dedicated to raising awareness about stuttering, celebrating those who stutter, and advocating for greater understanding and support.

Stuttering affects approximately one percent of the world population, and it can profoundly impact individuals' lives, influencing their communication, social interactions, and self-esteem.

Rich Bontrager

International Stuttering Awareness Day serves as a day of advocacy by Rich Bontrager, a Washington, D.C.-based media consultant and host of the "Rock the Media Show" who has dealt with stuttering his whole life. He strives to educate the public through speeches and media interviews to dispel myths and foster empathy toward those who experience this speech disorder based on his own personal experiences since childhood.

Leading organizations, such as the

Stuttering Foundation

and the

National Stuttering Association (NSA) , are at the forefront of this initiative. They provide vital resources, support networks, and educational materials to help individuals who stutter and their families navigate the challenges they face. The NSA emphasizes that "stuttering is a part of who we are, and by understanding it better, we can build a more inclusive society."

Throughout day events, workshops, and campaigns will be held nationwide to highlight the importance of acceptance and understanding. These initiatives as well as the advocacy education by Bontrager in the form of short videos aim to encourage open conversations about stuttering, promote effective communication strategies, and protect the rights of individuals who stutter in educational and professional settings.

"I believe that awareness leads to acceptance," says

stuttering expert Rich Bontrager, a globally known TV host who has stuttered his whole life.

"By sharing my stories and experiences, I can personally help break down barriers and create an environment where everyone feels empowered to speak freely."

Bontrager encourages Individuals and organizations to participate in International Stuttering Awareness Day by sharing their stories, using the hashtag

#StutteringAwareness

on social media, and attending local events.

For more information on how to get involved and access resources, visit the

Stuttering Foundation

at

and the

National Stuttering Association

at . Information on Rich Bontrager and his TV show. "Rock the Media" can be found at . Bontrager will be available for interviews on 22nd and beyond.

Bontrager encourages us all to celebrate the uniqueness of every voice and work towards a world where all individuals are understood and accepted, regardless of how they communicate.

Media Contact:

Robert Stack

[email protected]

561-601-9991

SOURCE Rich Bontrager

