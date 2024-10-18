Transport System Launched For COP29 Guests In Azerbaijan
Date
10/18/2024 5:09:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
A transport system has been established for the transportation
of all guests to COP29.
Orkhan Mahmudlu, director of the Transport Department of the
COP29 Operating Company, made this announcement during a media tour
organised at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azernews
reports.
"A transport system was created to transport all guests to COP29
from all parts of the city, as well as from the Absheron Valley.
This system includes about 16 transport junctions and more than 26
loading and unloading lanes," he said.
According to O. Mahmudlu, buses will transport delegations to
the Olympic Stadium and back from each transport hub from 7 AM to
10 PM.
"The movement intervals will vary during peak hours of the day.
From November 4, various transport junctions will be activated. By
the 10th of the month, all transport junctions will be
operational," he added.
It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The
decision regarding this was made at the COP28 plenary session held
in Dubai on December 11 last year.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an
agreement signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro
to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.
The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) stands for the
"Conference of the Parties," the highest legislative body
overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on
Climate Change.
A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless
the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first
COP was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is
located in Bonn.
MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108794674
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.