Transport System Launched For COP29 Guests In Azerbaijan

A system has been established for the transportation of all guests to COP29.

Orkhan Mahmudlu, director of the Transport Department of the COP29 Operating Company, made this announcement during a tour organised at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azernews reports.

"A transport system was created to transport all guests to COP29 from all parts of the city, as well as from the Absheron Valley. This system includes about 16 transport junctions and more than 26 loading and unloading lanes," he said.

According to O. Mahmudlu, buses will transport delegations to the Olympic Stadium and back from each transport hub from 7 AM to 10 PM.

"The movement intervals will vary during peak hours of the day. From November 4, various transport junctions will be activated. By the 10th of the month, all transport junctions will be operational," he added.

It should be noted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision regarding this was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 last year.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) stands for the "Conference of the Parties," the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.