Liveops Named Top Private Company In Phoenix Business Journal's 2024 ACE Awards For 4Th Year

Recognized for its continued excellence, Liveops earns its spot as a top private company at the 2024 Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards.

- Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liveops , a leader in agile customer engagement solutions, is honored to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Top Private Companies in Arizona as part of the prestigious 2024 Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards. The Phoenix Business Journal's annual ACE Awards celebrate the highest-performing private companies in the state, highlighting their contributions to Arizona's economy and business landscape.

The ACE Awards recognize companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and leadership within their industries. As a finalist, Liveops joins a select group of businesses that have made a significant impact on Arizona's corporate sector.

“Being named one of the top private companies in Arizona is a tremendous honor,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops.“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our commitment to providing outstanding customer service solutions to businesses across the country. We're excited to continue our journey of innovation and growth, and we look forward to sharing this moment with our incredible workforce and partners.”

As a pioneer in on-demand contact center solutions , Liveops leverages over 20 years of expertise in helping companies scale efficiently with a highly skilled virtual workforce of independent agents. Through its innovative approach, cutting-edge technology, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Liveops continues to set new standards in the customer service industry, empowering businesses to deliver exceptional customer experiences with greater efficiency and flexibility.

Liveops will be officially recognized at the ACE Awards event, where the company's exact ranking on the list will be revealed. This annual gathering celebrates Arizona's leading businesses and provides an opportunity for local companies to network, collaborate, and celebrate their successes.

About Liveops

Liveops is a leader in flexible customer service solutions, delivering customer service solutions without limits. With a global network of on-demand agents available whenever needed, Liveops helps businesses scale their customer support efficiently and effectively. Our approach consistently exceeds CSAT goals by 2-3 points across various industries. By integrating advanced AI and automation tools, Liveops ensures seamless, reliable service delivery for every customer interaction.

With over 20 years of experience supporting Fortune 500 brands, Liveops has built a reputation for proven reliability and excellence. Liveops has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Phoenix Business Journal, listed among FlexJobs' Top 10 Remote Work Companies to Watch, and earned prestigious industry accolades such as multiple Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and their 4th ACE Award for Innovation in Customer Service. These recognitions further solidify Liveops' commitment to delivering outstanding service and maintaining a supportive, high-performing work culture.



About the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards

The Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards, organized by the Phoenix Business Journal, celebrate Arizona's most successful private companies. The awards recognize organizations based on revenue growth, innovation, and contributions to Arizona's business ecosystem. The ACE Awards list ranks the top private companies in the state, providing a platform to highlight Arizona's economic powerhouses. The awards bring together leaders from a variety of industries, offering opportunities for recognition, networking, and sharing business achievements.

