- Justin Dugan, American MuscleTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Muscle Sponsors Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod MotorTrend TV 2024 Build. Brand New Muscle Car's popular weekly TV show returns to televisions nationwide on MotorTrend TV in the U.S. and on REV'N in Canada Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. from October through December. This season of the highly rated show follows the BNMC crew as they build an all-new 1967 Ford Mustang fastback RestoMod from the ground up start to finish over the course of 13 half hour episodes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang in 2024. American Muscle is a sponsor and primary vendor on this special anniversary Mustang RestoMod build supplying many of the parts including the brakes, wheel and tires, stereo, speakers, electronics, interior and trim components, accessories and much more."Founded in early 2003, AmericanMuscle is well established as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers in the business. Catering to the needs of Mustang and Muscle Car enthusiasts alike, we sell the hottest products at the best prices you can find. Our sales techs offer top-notch customer service and expert knowledge. Constantly working to expand our reach, AmericanMuscle products have repeatedly been profiled in magazines like Modified Mustangs, Muscle Mustangs & Fast Fords, 5.0 Mustang & Super Fords, and Mustang Enthusiast. Keep an eye out for our advertisements in those publications, as well as many other Mustang aficionado magazines." Justin Dugan, American MuscleThe 1967 Ford Mustang fastback restomod being built this season features a 750hp supercharged 427ci fuel injected Ford Windsor engine, 6-Speed manual transmission, IFS / independent front suspension and 4-LINK rear suspension, 9 inch rear end, 4-wheel DISC brakes, BNMC instruments, black deluxe interior, and a custom“scorched apple” candy paint job. The completed BNMC TV Mustang RestoMod can be viewed in person all week at SEMA 2024 in Central Hall ION Classic booth #24691 from November 5th to 8th and at Gaudin Ford open house and car show Saturday November 9th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Las Vegas, Nevada."Brand New Muscle Car has always relied heavily on our Sponsor Vendor Partners for parts, supplies, materials, service and support. We simply couldn't build these amazing vehicles without our friends at our incredible partners like American Muscle. We look forward to working with their outstanding team for years and years to come on many more projects. I can't wait for everyone to see how this Mustang Restomod turned out. It's fantastic. We hope you watch and enjoy the TV show. And, maybe even come see the car in person at SEMA or Gaudin Ford." BNMC President, David Miller.Brand New Muscle Car: Mustang RestoMod is brought to you by Classic Industries / OER and sponsored by American Muscle / Turn 5 / Eckler's, BAMufflers / Dirty Deeds Industries Exhaust, Better Battery Bolt, Chassisworks, ClampTite, ION Classic, Legacy EV, Old Air Products, ReVolt Systems, Roadrunner Performance, Smeding Performance, Summit Racing, The Spray Source, Quik-Latch, Unique Customs & Restoration, Winzer, and produced by Masters Entertainment Group.This post sponsored by American Muscle / TURN 5 / Eckler's.About Brand New Muscle CarIf having a classic car that no one else in the world has appeals to you then you've found the right company! Welcome to Brand New Muscle Car, where you can order your favorite classic muscle car hand built with all new parts just as YOU want it! We'll restore, build or customize just about anything! BNMC is THE ORIGINAL Scratch Muscle Car Builder. Brand New Muscle Car is part of the ECD Auto Design family of brands. Copyright © 2024 BNMC Films –About ECD Auto DesignECD is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combine classic style with modern performance. Renowned for its bespoke custom luxury vehicles ECD is an industry leader in delivering restored, modified and electrified Land Rover Defenders, Jaguars, Mustangs, and other collectible automobiles. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. For more information, visit .

