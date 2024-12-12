Viral: Bangladesh University Students Blast Sapna Choudhary's Hit On Speakers As They Dance To Protest Noise Pollution
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Protesting to make their complaint heard, students at Bangladesh's Dhaka University chose a very unique and literal way to ensure that the administration understood their grievances.
In a now-viral video, the students can be seen blasting music on speakers and dancing outside the university building to protest the lack to action on their noise pollution complaint.
