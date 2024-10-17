Kwalu Unveils Ellie Designed By Von Robinson

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)







New Recliner Set to Transform Patient Care Through Design and Connection

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu is introducing the Ellie Recliner, a patient recliner designed to enhance the experience of healthcare environments by prioritizing dignity, intuitive use, and holistic well-being. Designed by

Von Robinson of Play Orbit Studio,

the Ellie Recliner is crafted to bring

warmth

and

connection

into

traditionally

sterile settings.

"Recliners are typically designed to fit the context of the patient room, which is hard, shiny, and clinical-everything that we human beings aren't. So, we used a lot of soft curves. We're made of curves, nature's made of curves, and curves help healing. It's about establishing a nonverbal communication between the person and the object. The

Ellie Recliner becomes something you aspire to be in," said

Von

Robinson,

the

designer

behind the

Ellie

Recliner.

The Ellie Recliner

features gentle curves and a non-medical aesthetic, inviting engagement and

delivering comfort for patients, care partners, and clinicians. This thoughtfully designed recliner supports the holistic needs of everyone in the healthcare setting, nurturing both physical and emotional

well-being.

"Ellie

is

designed to

enhance

patient comfort

and

support nurturing

environments

in healthcare,"

said

David

Carlson, VP Product Development at Kwalu.

"By

addressing

the emotional, cognitive, and physical needs of patients, the Ellie Recliner contributes to a more supportive and holistic care experience."

The Ellie Recliner

aligns with Kwalu's mission to craft environments that inspire care, comfort and connection. With its thoughtful design and focus on holistic care, Ellie

aims

to

set

a

new standard for patient recliners in healthcare settings.

About

Kwalu:

At Kwalu,

we craft nurturing environments that inspire care, comfort and connection in healthcare and senior living.

About

Von Robinson:

Von Robinson is an award-winning American industrial designer and founder of Play Orbit

Studio,

acclaimed

for

his

insight-driven,

and

poetic

healthcare

and

high-end

products for esteemed global brands, including Moroso, Kwalu, and Estée Lauder. A multi-time recipient of

the

Best

of

NeoCon Gold and Nightingale awards, Robinson is a sought-after speaker on healthcare design and design-thinking, lecturing at prominent institutions and events worldwide, such as Mayo Transform, ICFF

and

the

Medical

World Americas

(MWA).

SOURCE Kwalu

