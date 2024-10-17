Kwalu Unveils Ellie Designed By Von Robinson

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
New Recliner Set to Transform Patient Care Through Design and Connection
ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu is introducing the Ellie Recliner, a patient recliner designed to enhance the experience of healthcare environments by prioritizing dignity, intuitive use, and holistic well-being. Designed by
Von Robinson of Play Orbit Studio,
the Ellie Recliner is crafted to bring
warmth
and
connection
into
traditionally
sterile settings.
"Recliners are typically designed to fit the context of the patient room, which is hard, shiny, and clinical-everything that we human beings aren't. So, we used a lot of soft curves. We're made of curves, nature's made of curves, and curves help healing. It's about establishing a nonverbal communication between the person and the object. The
Ellie Recliner becomes something you aspire to be in," said
Von
Robinson,
the
designer
behind the
Ellie
Recliner.
The Ellie Recliner
features gentle curves and a non-medical aesthetic, inviting engagement and
delivering comfort for patients, care partners, and clinicians. This thoughtfully designed recliner supports the holistic needs of everyone in the healthcare setting, nurturing both physical and emotional
well-being.
"Ellie
is
designed to
enhance
patient comfort
and
support nurturing
environments
in healthcare,"
said
David
Carlson, VP Product Development at Kwalu.
"By
addressing
the emotional, cognitive, and physical needs of patients, the Ellie Recliner contributes to a more supportive and holistic care experience."
The Ellie Recliner
aligns with Kwalu's mission to craft environments that inspire care, comfort and connection. With its thoughtful design and focus on holistic care, Ellie
aims
to
set
a
new standard for patient recliners in healthcare settings.
About
Kwalu:
At Kwalu,
we craft nurturing environments that inspire care, comfort and connection in healthcare and senior living.
About
Von Robinson:
Von Robinson is an award-winning American industrial designer and founder of Play Orbit
Studio,
acclaimed
for
his
insight-driven,
and
poetic
healthcare
and
high-end
products for esteemed global brands, including Moroso, Kwalu, and Estée Lauder. A multi-time recipient of
the
Best
of
NeoCon Gold and Nightingale awards, Robinson is a sought-after speaker on healthcare design and design-thinking, lecturing at prominent institutions and events worldwide, such as Mayo Transform, ICFF
and
the
Medical
World Americas
(MWA).
SOURCE Kwalu
