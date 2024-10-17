MOSS BAY HALL's FIRST ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST PRESENTS A FULL LINEUP OF ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILY, FRIENDS AND THEIR DOGS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oktoberfest is also Dogtoberfest at Moss Bay Hall

Competitors Holding Their 1 Liter Steins for the Annual Queen Anne Beerhall Steinholding Championships

Moss Bay Hall in Kirkland begins a four-day Oktoberfest celebration today, Thursday Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20.

MOSS BAY HALL 'S FIRST ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST PRESENTS A FULL LINEUP OF ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILY, FRIENDS AND THEIR DOGSMoss Bay Hall in Kirkland begins a four-day Oktoberfest celebration today, Thursday Oct. 17, through Sunday, Oct. 20. Highlights include live music, best dressed costume contests for humans and dogs, Cougar and Seahawk football and a dog brat eating contest.Thursday 10/17- Oktoberfest celebration along with NFL Thursday Night Football: Broncos v. Saints 5:15pm.- Mayor of Munich and Seattle Seahawks legend Lofa Tatupu taps the ceremonial keg at halftime. - Oktoberfest attire encouraged.Friday 10/18- Live music at 8pm with the Bavarian Beer Garden Band.- More activities throughout the night: pretzel toss, steinholding, corn hole, and best dressed - Oktoberfest attire contest.Saturday 10/19- Best dressed dog costume (deadline 4pm).- Dog Brat eating contest (dogs only) and other pup-friendly activities.- Cougars play Hawaii at Washington State 12:30pm.- Live music with Graceland Manila Elvis impersonator 4pm.- Kraken v. Flames Hockey 7pm.- Other activities all day long: pretzel toss, steinholding contest, corn hole, and Oktoberfest costume contest.Sunday 10/20NFL Sunday Brunch and Family Fest.Seahawks at Falcons 10am. NFL games playing all day.Kids activities 10am-2pm: face painting, root beer steinholding contest at 1pm.Live music with Michael Dayvid 2pm.-----Moss Bay Hall is a versatile venue that caters to a diverse clientele. Nestled along the picturesque Kirkland waterfront, Moss Bay Hall is a unique blend of quality and casual comfort. With a focus on sustainability and fresh, seasonal ingredients, Moss Bay Hall offers a menu that reflects the best of the Pacific Northwest. The hall fosters a welcoming environment from families to sports enthusiasts to casual beer drinkers. The restaurant design blends modern aesthetics with cozy touches, making it a comfortable spot for both casual gatherings and special occasions. At Moss Bay Hall, the emphasis is on creating a dynamic experience that celebrates local culture and community.

