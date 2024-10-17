Tiger Aestheticstm Expands Regenerative Aesthetics Portfolio With Strategic Acquisition Of Suneva Medical® Product Lines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic asset provides enhanced opportunity for Tiger Aesthetics to solidify its regenerative aesthetics portfolio built for the future.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC, a division of Tiger BioSciences, is pleased to announce the acquisition of select assets from Suneva Medical, Inc., an innovative medical company pioneering regenerative aesthetics. This strategic acquisition is set to further strengthen Tiger Aesthetics' presence in regenerative aesthetics and complements the company's upcoming adipose cell and tissue products, alloClaeTM and dermaClaeTM.

The acquisition immediately brings additional manufacturing capabilities and three new product lines to Tiger Aesthetics: BellaFill® biostimulatory dermal filler, Silhouette Instalift® and AmplifineTM PRP. With these additional products and assets from Suneva, Tiger Aesthetics is positioned as a leader in regenerative aesthetics, with a portfolio backed by scientific and clinical breakthroughs.

“With this acquisition, we continue to bring together unique clinical applications and revenue streams that help our customers grow their practices,” said Oliver Burckhardt, Co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences.“The addition of these products marks a significant step toward our goal of becoming a leader in both facial and full body aesthetics.”

Tiger Aesthetics continues to deliver one of the most comprehensive aesthetics portfolios, supported by world class customer service, training and practice development to ensure success with all of its partner providers.

“All across the world, there is growing demand for regenerative treatments that deliver natural and impactful results,” said Pat Altavilla, CEO of Suneva Medical.“Through the acquisition of Suneva Medical assets, Tiger Aesthetics will be able to offer an even larger portfolio of products, partner with more cosmetic providers, and bring Suneva Medical's expertise in commercializing market defining products to strategic regions globally.”

About Suneva Medical, Inc.

Suneva Medical, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a leader in regenerative aesthetics. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded products for providers and their patients. Suneva Medical offers a portfolio of products to address the impact of the aging process to deliver solutions that leverage the body's own restorative capacity. The product portfolio is composed of several“only” and“first to market” solutions with both FDA PMA approval and 510(k) clearance. For more information, visit .

About Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC.

Tiger Aesthetics, headquartered in Franklin, WI, is committed to delivering new, cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of aesthetic practitioners and their patients. Built on a heritage of human cell & tissue processing expertise and focused on three primary clinical areas – reconstruction, cosmetic and regenerative – Tiger Aesthetics enables practitioners to provide life-changing results for a wide range of patients. These innovative technologies and products represent a unique opportunity for innovation to advance the field of Aesthetic Medicine.

The Tiger Aesthetics portfolio includes HSC/HSC+ silicone gel breast implants, AlloX2® and Dermaspan tissue expanders, and the VialityTM fat transfer system. In 2025, the company will launch two innovative adipose cell and tissue products, alloClae and dermaClae, which will provide groundbreaking new treatment options for aesthetic practitioners and their patients. For more information, visit .

