Hudson & Main Cannabis Company Secures Retail Dispensary License In New York, Opening Soon In Warrensburg

Hudson & Main Cannabis Co. secures a retail cannabis license in NY, opening soon in Warrensburg, focusing on wellness and community.

WARRENSBURG, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hudson & Main Cannabis Company is proud to announce that it has been awarded a retail dispensary license by the New York Office of Cannabis Management. This milestone positions Hudson & Main Cannabis Company as one of the first dispensaries in the Adirondack Mountain region, with its storefront set to open in Warrensburg in the coming months.Founded by Julie Garcia , a local small business owner and longtime advocate for cannabis reform, Hudson & Main Cannabis Company is poised to redefine the cannabis retail experience in New York. Garcia, who also runs the Law Office of Julie A. Garcia, has a deep connection to the Adirondacks and is committed to creating a space focused on healing, community, and education.“I was born and raised in the Adirondacks, and my heart has always been with this community,” said Garcia.“Warrensburg is the gateway to the Adirondack region, making it the perfect place for Hudson & Main to take root. I'm excited to contribute to positive change in this community.”Hudson & Main Cannabis Company will offer more than just the retail sale of cannabis products. The dispensary is envisioned as a holistic community hub where education, wellness, and social responsibility come together. Garcia's vision, shaped by her work as a former District Attorney and criminal defense attorney, focuses on promoting safe, responsible cannabis use as an alternative to addictive substances like opioids and alcohol.“Hudson & Main will be more than just a dispensary,” said Garcia.“We are building a purpose-driven movement with a mission to effect positive change in the community. This is my way of continuing to work for the people of the North Country while staying in alignment with my values and beliefs. All roads led me here.”Garcia's professional background gives her a unique perspective on the challenges facing individuals battling addiction. As a criminal defense attorney, she witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of addiction-driven crime and overdose deaths. Hudson & Main Cannabis Company's mission is to provide accessible, responsible cannabis products, with an emphasis on educating consumers and normalizing plant-based healing.“I believe we all have the power to effect change. Within ourselves, in our communities, and even the world,” said Garcia.“My greatest contribution to the Adirondacks will be helping to share the benefits of cannabis legalization through Hudson & Main.”Hudson & Main Cannabis Company will be located in a historic building that once served as the Woodward Block, originally constructed in 1840. Over the years, this site has been a cornerstone of the Warrensburg community, housing businesses such as a general store, post office, and even the original Warrensburgh News. Hudson & Main Cannabis Company is committed to preserving the building's architectural charm through thoughtful adaptive reuse, continuing the legacy of service established by previous occupants.“We are honored to be part of Warrensburg's rich history,” said Garcia.“Hudson & Main will reflect the spirit of the local community, standing proudly alongside family-owned businesses that have served this town for generations.”The dispensary's build-out is currently underway, and more details about its grand opening and community-focused initiatives will be shared soon. To stay updated, visit

