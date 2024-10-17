SC Trashes Plea Seeking Re-Election In 20 Haryana Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct re-election in 20 Assembly seats of Haryana on the ground of alleged inaccuracies in the Electronic Machines (EVMs).

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, took the petition on board after the petitioner sought urgent listing of the matter.

Dismissing the petition subsequently, the Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. said that an elected cannot be prevented from taking the oath.

The apex court cautioned the petitioner with dismissal of the "frivolous" petition with costs.

"Taken on board and dismissed," it ordered.

The petition said that some EVMs used for counting were operating at 99 per cent battery capacity, while other EVMs were operating at 60-70 cent battery capacity. Further, it sought direction to the ECI to publish all three turnout data information, along with Form 17C, and to store EVM machines.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has also trashed the allegations of battery capacity.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini took oath as Haryana Chief Minister for the second time amidst a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has formed the government in Haryana for a record third consecutive term after securing an absolute majority, defying an anti-incumbency of 10 years, winning 48 seats in the 90-seat assembly. The Congress won 37 seats, while the INLD secured two and three Independents were elected. All three have extended unconditional support to the government. Saini was appointed Chief Minister of Haryana in March after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the position ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.