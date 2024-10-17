Nokia strengthens situational awareness and worker safety in industrial environments with expanded device portfolio

(MENAFN- Redhill) • New field routers increase the data transfer capacity using MX Boost

• EX-protected tablet and a new EX-protected 5G PTT handheld by i.safe MOBILE keep connected workers safe in hazardous industries, such as oil and gas



9 October 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced new industrial devices to help enterprises increase worker safety, productivity and situational awareness in industrial environments. The new devices include new field routers and new EX-protected device types/formfactors.



Part of the Nokia comprehensive industrial device portfolio, these new ruggedized devices enable enterprises to develop additional Industry 4.0 use cases and improve worker safety while operating in potentially dangerous or high-security industrial environments such as mines, ports, chemical and oil and gas facilities.



This portfolio extension is part of Nokia’s drive to help industries simplify and accelerate digital transformation by offering a unified platform that includes edge computing, applications and business-critical connectivity. These additions to the Nokia device portfolio complement the existing EX and high IP protection devices which feature handhelds, dongles and field routers that help connect people, machines, and sensors.



New-generation field routers increase data transfer capacity

With advanced technical capabilities, these new indoor and outdoor routers boost device capacity and bandwidth for data-intensive applications, connecting machines, vehicles, and sensors. The standout feature, the in-built Nokia MX Boost, maximizes performance and reliability by concurrently leveraging 4.9G/LTE, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6, meeting the demands of high-capacity Industry 4.0 use cases.



EX-protected devices help keep workers connected

Workers need rigorously certified equipment in hazardous environments where combustible dust, flammable liquids, gases and electricity can increase the risk of explosions. As part of the Nokia one platform for industrial digitalization, Nokia now offers additional EX-protected devices, including a 5G tablet and PTT handheld from world-renowned i.safe MOBILE.



The 5G Android tablet, designed for data communication in hazardous environments integrates with LTE/4.9G,5G networks and Wi-Fi 6, features a replaceable battery and programmable buttons for custom applications. The 5G PTT handheld device ensures mission-critical push-to-talk over cellular communication via public or campus networks (4.9G/LTE, 5G or Wi-Fi).



Nokia and the enterprise

Nokia Industrial device management and Nokia Network Digital Twin support all the new devices announced, enabling enterprises to administer devices easily and efficiently while providing real-time network insights to predict maintenance needs and reduce downtime.



Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in an array of industrial sectors and has extended its expertise to more than 760 private wireless customers worldwide. These customers will benefit from having easy access to equipment and applications needed in their infrastructure for existing and new Industry 4.0 use cases.



Stephan Litjens, VP, CNS Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia, said: “Our new ruggedized industrial devices contribute to improving worker safety and increase situational awareness. By leveraging our latest applications, enterprises can implement Industry 4.0 use cases more effectively. Nokia MX Boost, Network Digital Twin, Industrial device management, and other applications like Visual Position and Object Detection, as well as Team Comms, add value to our customers beyond connectivity and edge compute capabilities in Nokia one platform for industrial digitalization.”



From 14 to 18 October, Nokia will be in Dubai at GITEX GLOBAL in booth H21-C20. Visit Nokia to learn more about these innovations and how Nokia one platform for industrial digitalization can enhance operations and accelerate transformation.



