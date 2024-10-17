"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" Emerges as the Most Anticipated Diwali Blockbuster

(MENAFN- Sterling Global ) The much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is taking the industry by storm, proving to be the undisputed first choice for audiences this Diwali. Releasing on 1st November, the latest installment of the iconic horror-comedy franchise has captured the nation's attention with record-breaking numbers, cementing its place as the most anticipated Indian movie of the festive season.



With 155 million+ views across platforms within 24 hours, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer has shattered all previous records for Hindi films, creating massive buzz ahead of its release.



Since its release, the trailer has been trending at #1 on YouTube, making waves across social media platforms. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba, with the trailer giving a glimpse of his comedic genius and the eerie clash with the iconic Manjulika, played by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.



The buzz is further fuelled by IMDB, which has listed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as the most anticipated Indian movie of the year, surpassing other Diwali releases. According to IMDB data, the film has garnered an impressive 43.7% vote share as the top film audiences are excited to watch.



Directed by Anees Bazmee, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film has already set a high benchmark even before its release, with Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav, and an ensemble cast contributing to the excitement.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands out as a must-watch experience for moviegoers during the festive season, thanks to its perfect blend of laughter, suspense, and iconic performances. With its riveting storyline and comedic moments balanced by spine-chilling horror, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is positioned to dominate the box office, leaving its competition far behind.



As Diwali approaches, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to deliver unparalleled entertainment, making it the first choice for families, thrill-seekers, and comedy-lovers alike. The combination of beloved returning characters and fresh twists ensures that this cinematic offering will bring a rollercoaster of emotions and a truly unforgettable experience.



Bhool Bhulaiya 3 releases globally on 1st November through AA Films.





