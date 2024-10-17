Rush Truck Centers Announces Winner Of Last Peterbilt Model 389 Ever Produced, $500,000 Contribution To Wounded Warrior Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA and RUSHB), which operates the largest of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, today announced the winner of their sweepstakes to give away the last and only 2025 Peterbilt Model 389X ever produced, with proceeds benefitting Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).



The sweepstakes, sponsored by Rush Truck Centers, in conjunction with the Rush Enterprises Foundation, launched in March at the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Kentucky. To enter, individuals were encouraged to make a $50 donation that was given to WWPTM at the end of the sweepstakes. The sweepstakes ended on September 15 and the winner was announced during the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition (MCE) in Nashville, Tennessee on October 14.

Jennifer Best of Pryor, Oklahoma was the lucky winner. Ms. Best and her husband, Shane Best, operate Shane Best Trucking, a small fleet specializing in hauling rock, soil and aggregate materials in and around the Tulsa area.“Trucking runs in our family. We took over the business from Shane's mother, my dad was a truck driver, and both of our boys are in the business,” said Best.“When I got the call that we'd won, I was in shock. We were happy to support Wounded Warrior Project but to win this incredible truck is unbelievable,” she continued.

“This is a unique and very special truck, and we knew we could do a lot of good for a lot of people with it,” said W.M.“Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Rush Enterprises. Inc.“We are immensely proud that this sweepstakes generated $500,000 for Wounded Warrior Project and the life-changing programs and services they provide at no cost to America's injured veterans,” said Rush.

“The effects of war and military service can last a lifetime for wounded veterans, their families, and caregivers,” said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP vice president of business development.“Supporters like Rush Enterprises and the Best family fuel the life-changing programs and services that Wounded Warrior Project delivers to warriors and their loved ones. Our nation's heroes deserve our support for as long as they need it, and we can ensure they never feel alone thanks to inspiring partnerships like this one with Rush Enterprises.”

Rush Truck Centers secured the build slot for the final Model 389 with a winning bid of $1.5 million in an auction hosted by Peterbilt and attended by its dealer body during the 2023 Peterbilt Dealer Meeting. Peterbilt and Rush Truck Centers donated the full amount of the winning bid to two additional charitable organizations – Truckers Against Trafficking and Wreaths Across America, at the Mid-America Trucking Show event. The Last Peterbilt Model 389 sweepstakes generated $500,000 that was presented to Wounded Warrior Project during the event in Nashville. In total, Rush Truck Centers and Peterbilt Motors Company donated $2,000,000 to three deserving organizations through the dealer auction and subsequent sweepstakes contest.

“The Peterbilt Model 389 is a testament to the rich heritage and tradition of iconic Peterbilt trucks working today on jobsites and highways across North America,” said Jason Skoog, General Manager of Peterbilt Motors Company.“Peterbilt ended its production run of this truck at the end of 2023 and today we are honored to recognize Ms. Best as the winner of the last Model 389, a milestone in Peterbilt's history,” he added.

Ms. Best was presented with the keys to the last Peterbilt Model 389X at the ATA MCE event. The truck will be delivered to Rush Truck Centers in Tulsa where the Bests will take possession later this month.

*No donation was required to enter or win.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 22 states and Ontario, Canada. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs - from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems, telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit rushtruckcenters.com and , on X @rushtruckcenter and

