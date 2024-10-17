Grecian Delight Kronos Donates Over 150,000 Servings Of Food And Essential Supplies To Hurricane Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Items include Global Proteins, Pita Bread, and Sandwich Kits

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Grecian Delight | Kronos, a leading provider of Greek and Mediterranean food products, is proud to announce a significant donation of over 60,000 pounds of food to support hurricane relief efforts in affected areas. This generous contribution, which includes high-quality global proteins, pita bread, and sandwich kits equates to over 150,000 servings for those in need.

Continue Reading

We believe that in times of crisis, it's essential for companies like ours to step up and provide support.

Grecian Delight | Kronos, a leading provider of Greek and Mediterranean food products, is proud to announce a significant donation of over 60,000 pounds of food to support hurricane relief efforts in affected areas.

Post this





In the aftermath of the recent hurricanes that devastated communities, Grecian Delight | Kronos is committed to helping those impacted by this natural disaster. The donation, facilitated in collaboration with Operation Blessing, aims to provide nutritious meals to families and individuals facing food insecurity during this challenging time.

"Our hearts go out to the communities affected by the hurricanes," said Peter Parthenis Jr., President and CEO at Grecian Delight | Kronos. "We believe that in times of crisis, it's essential for companies like ours to step up and provide support. This donation reflects our commitment to making a positive impact and ensuring that those in need have access to nourishing food."

The food donation includes a variety of proteins, such Gyro and Pork Al Pastor, as well as a variety of pita breads, and Chicken sandwich kits that can make up to four sandwiches per kit. These items not only offer essential nutrition, but also provide comfort through familiar flavors during a difficult time. In addition to the food donation, Grecian Delight | Kronos also donated 340,000 vinyl gloves and 48,000 carry out bags to assist in serving the meals.

Grecian Delight | Kronos is partnering with Operation Blessing to ensure that the donated food reaches those who need it most. Volunteers from the company will also assist in the distribution efforts, demonstrating the team's commitment to community service and support.

This initiative aligns with Grecian Delight | Kronos's ongoing mission to foster community well-being and demonstrate corporate responsibility. The company has a long history of supporting various charitable endeavors and recognizes the importance of giving back, especially during emergencies.

For more information about Grecian Delight | Kronos, please visit and to learn more about Operation Blessing or to find out how you can help, please visit .

About Grecian Delight | Kronos

For 50 years, Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods is a leading provider of authentic Greek and Mediterranean Foods, including gyros, specialty meats, pitas, flatbreads, tzatziki, hummus, spreads, falafel, ready-to-eat proteins, plant-based proteins, and value-added bakery products. Product offerings can be found via foodservice and retail industries through the U.S. and 10 counties. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Grecian Delight Kronos

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED