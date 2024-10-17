Zelensky Presents Victory Plan To European Union

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine presented the Victory Plan at the European Union Summit held in Brussels.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of state revealed the five points of the Victory Plan during his speech addressing the Summit.

Russia will be forced to follow the path only when it realizes that it will not achieve anything by force, and the Victory Plan is what is needed to this end, Zelensky stressed.

The victory plan includes five points: the first one is geopolitical, the second and third – military, the fourth – economic, and the fifth – security.

The first point is an invitation to NATO. Full membership will come later, Zelensky admits, but Putin must understand that his geopolitical calculations are wrong.

The second point, he said, concerns defense.

He noted that there is a clear list of weapons capable of supporting the strength of Ukrainian soldiers. And thanks to the Kursk raid, it became obvious that Putin does not have enough strength to hold his own land when the pressure is really strong. Therefore, according to Zelensky, it is necessary to staff all brigades without restrictions, as well as to strengthen air defenses as soon as possible.

The third point of the plan, according to the president, is deterrence.

As Zelensky said, Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence capability on its territory, which will be sufficient to protect the country from any military threat coming from Russia.

The fourth point of the plan deals with strategic economic potential.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine offers the United States together with certain partners, in particular the European Union, to conclude a special agreement on the joint protection of critical resources available in Ukraine, in particular, uranium, titanium, lithium, graphite and other strategically valuable resources, joint investment and the use of appropriate economic potential.

This point, the President emphasized, also provides for increased sanctions pressure on the aggressor.

The fifth item, according to him, is designed for the post-war period.

According to the President, after the war ends, Ukraine will have the most experienced soldiers. Zelensky predicts that, if the partners agree, it is possible to replace some of the U.S. military contingents stationed in Europe or on other continents, with Ukrainian units. "But for this, of course, we have to win," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, October 16, Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to Ukrainians during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada.