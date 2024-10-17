Women Participants In Exhibition In Kabul Demand More Support For Their Businesses

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Tabasum Nasiry

Several women participating in the 31st Agricultural and Livestock Products in Kabul say that holding such exhibitions has provided them with opportunities and that more attention should be given to this area.

The 31st exhibition of agricultural and livestock products was held on Wednesday, October 16, in Badam Bagh, Kabul.

One of the participants in the exhibition, Fatima Ebrahimi, stated that this is her first time showcasing her products and that she hopes to grow her business through this opportunity.

Having come from Lashkar Gah in Helmand Province, she emphasizes that she has created job opportunities for about 100 women and girls in carpet weaving and wool processing in her province.

According to Fatima, she was unable to complete her education due to the conditions women face in Lashkar Gah; however, she is pleased to have provided a source of income for women.

Fatima, who displayed handwoven carpets, highlighted that many women working with her were the breadwinners for their families.

The“Quality Production; Access to Global Markets” exhibition will continue until October 19.

Zahra, a 15-year-old girl from Bamyan Province participating in the exhibition, says that three years ago, after schools were suspended for girls, she established a sewing workshop with the support of her family for girls deprived of education.

Zahra adds that participating in these exhibitions creates market opportunities, but the presence of people here is limited.

According to Zahra, there needs to be more support for women's businesses and trade in Afghanistan.

The exhibition features agricultural and livestock products, processed goods, handicrafts, agricultural machinery, solar power generation devices, and other domestic products.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, 263 booths are displayed at the exhibition, 56 of which are dedicated to women's handicrafts.

The Ministry's officials emphasized the country's importance of domestic products and urged domestic and foreign investors to invest in agriculture and utilize local production.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has consistently emphasized supporting women's businesses in Afghanistan.

Despite these efforts and the potential for growth within the agricultural sector, Afghanistan is currently facing a dire humanitarian crisis. Economic instability, food insecurity, and limited access to basic services continue to plague the population.

As women strive to establish their businesses and contribute to the economy, the international community must urgently address the country's humanitarian needs to foster a sustainable development environment and ensure the safety and well-being of the people in Afghanistan.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram