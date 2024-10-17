Severe escalation of violence unfolds in Lebanon

(MENAFN) A severe escalation of violence has unfolded in Lebanon, as Israeli warplanes have conducted across multiple towns, resulting in numerous casualties among Lebanese citizens. These have led to widespread devastation, damaging buildings, infrastructure, and essential facilities, particularly in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which had previously experienced a brief lull in aerial bombardments.



Reports from local highlight that many individuals were killed or during an assault on the municipal building in Nabatieh, a city in southern Lebanon. At the time of the airstrike, Mayor Ahmed Kahil and several municipal council members were present inside the targeted structure, contributing to the high casualty count.



The Israeli airstrikes predominantly targeted areas within Nabatieh, such as Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, Nabatieh Al-Tahta, Zebdin, Kafr Jouz, and Kafr Tibnit. Additionally, artillery and air assaults extended to other towns, including Aita al-Shaab, Majdal Salm, Ramia, Naqoura, Khiam, Bint Jbeil, Sultaniya, Yatar, Taybeh, Qalila, Al-Haniya, Markaba, Hula, Rab Thalateen, Al-Adaisseh, Kafr Kila, Sahl Marjayoun, Hanin, Al-Tiri, Beit Lev, and Aita al-Jabal.



Moreover, after a six-day pause, Israeli military operations resumed in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with the military asserting that the strikes aimed at "an underground weapons depot belonging to Hezbollah." Lebanon's official news agency reported that the Israeli aircraft launched three consecutive air raids in these suburbs, including a notable strike on Haret Hreik, a district recognized as a Hezbollah stronghold. Located about five kilometers from downtown Beirut, Haret Hreik contains significant political and security offices of the organization, alongside a densely populated residential area.



The ongoing military aggression has led to catastrophic consequences, with official reports indicating over 2,350 fatalities and more than 10,906 injuries, including many women and children. The conflict has also displaced upwards of 1.34 million people, primarily since September 23.



In response to the intensified attacks, Hezbollah has launched a series of retaliatory measures, utilizing rockets, drones, and artillery shells to target Israeli military sites and settlements. Although the Israeli government has acknowledged certain military and material losses, strict censorship has resulted in limited transparency regarding the full scope of these losses, according to observers.



As tensions escalate, both sides continue to engage in retaliatory actions, deepening the humanitarian crisis and complicating any attempts at de-escalation. The suffering of civilians caught in the violence underscores the urgent need for international attention and intervention to address the crisis and restore stability to the region.

