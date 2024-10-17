Tanker explosion in Nigeria leaves around 153 dead

(MENAFN) The Nigeria Police Force confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll from a devastating tanker explosion in Jigawa State has risen to 153. Police spokesman Lawal Adam reported that approximately 100 individuals were hospitalized following the incident, which occurred on an expressway in northwestern Nigeria. The explosion was triggered when local residents rushed to collect spilled petrol after the tanker overturned, leading to a catastrophic fire.



In the aftermath of this tragic event, a mass funeral was held in Majiya town, situated in the Taura local government area, as the community mourned the loss of life. Haruna Mairiga, the head of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency, stated that the victims were burned beyond recognition at the site of the blast, highlighting the horrific nature of the accident.



In response to the disaster, President Bola Tinubu has called for a comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across Nigeria. This tragic incident has underscored the critical need for improved safety measures in the transport of hazardous materials. Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing Tinubu, extended condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, expressing prayers for their strength in coping with the profound loss.



The explosion and its aftermath have raised significant concerns about the safety protocols in place for fuel transportation in Nigeria, prompting calls for urgent reforms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

MENAFN17102024000045015839ID1108789507