Tom Brady becomes partial owner of NFL team Raiders

After more than a year of discussions, Tom Brady is officially a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. The seven-time Super Bowl champion expressed his interest in owning a part of the team almost immediately after announcing his retirement "for good" in February 2023. In May 2023, Raiders owner Mark Davis revealed that he and Brady had reached an agreement, but the process faced several delays before it could be finalized. Ultimately, Brady received the majority vote from the other owners, allowing him to officially join the Raiders organization.



This new role as an owner effectively puts an end to any potential for a second comeback for Brady, as NFL owners are prohibited from playing. Although he had previously insisted he was finished with playing, this ownership stake solidifies his departure from the field. Alongside Brady, former NFL player Richard Seymour also joined as a minority owner, making them part of an exclusive group that includes notable figures like George Halas and Jerry Richardson—both of whom transitioned from players to team owners in the league. Brady's investment in the Raiders accounts for 5 percent of the team's ownership.



Brady's involvement with sports franchises in the Las Vegas area is not entirely new; he had already taken a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA champions of 2022 and 2023, in March. His interest in NFL ownership has been evident for some time, as he had previously attempted to purchase a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins in 2021 following his initial retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, those discussions led to controversy, as the Dolphins faced penalties from the league for engaging in improper communication with Brady while he was still under contract with the Buccaneers.



With this new chapter in his career, Brady transitions from an iconic player to an influential figure in NFL ownership, adding another layer to his legacy in professional sports. His investment in the Raiders signifies not only a personal milestone but also a broader trend of former players taking on ownership roles within the league.

