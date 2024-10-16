Blue Investment In The Eastern Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – Investors seeking to diversify their portfolios into sustainable sectors should mark the upcoming Eastern Caribbean Blue Virtual Forum on their calendars. Under the theme,“ The Blue Economy: A Wealth of Opportunities in Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines ”, this pivotal event, scheduled for November 26, 2024, will position the Eastern Caribbean as a premier destination for high-impact, sustainable investments.

The forum, supported by the Inter-American Development (IDB) and the COMPETE Caribbean Partnership Facility in partnership with the OECS Commission, will explore how the region's marine and coastal assets can drive resilient economic growth and innovation.

The Blue Economy, valued at over US$1.5+ Trillion globally, is emerging as a critical economic driver and is poised to redefine sustainable growth across the region and further afield. The forum co-hosted by the Grenada Investment and Development Corporation, Invest Saint Lucia, and Invest Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will highlight the transformative potential of marine sectors such as ocean and coastal tourism, sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, and marine biotechnology, spotlighting investment opportunities tailored to local and international actors.

The event will also provide a high-level platform for strategic discussions on how the region can harness its unique blue resources to accelerate economic development while preserving its natural beauty.

The event will highlight strategic insights from industry experts, with presentations from leading authorities in the Blue Economy offering actionable perspectives on global trends and local opportunities in sustainable marine management. A key segment will be panel discussions which will focus on leveraging marine technology, blue financing, and public-private partnerships to unlock scalable, investment-ready projects. In addition, attendees will benefit from interactive networking sessions and a virtual exhibition hall , providing direct access to regional Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) and project developers, fostering valuable connections and partnerships.

Speaking on the forum's potential to bridge the information gap for investors, Dr Didacus Jules, PHD, director general, OECS Commission noted:

“The Eastern Caribbean is set to be a leader in Blue Economy innovation. This forum is not just about identifying opportunities; it's about building necessary connections and developing the strategies needed to turn those opportunities into long-term, impactful investments. Investors will leave with a comprehensive understanding of how to navigate this burgeoning sector.”

The forum is designed to foster critical partnerships and enable investments that leverage the region's competitive advantages, positioning Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as attractive options in the BE sphere.

The Eastern Caribbean is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the Blue Economy's potential, with its extensive marine resources and strategic location, but has been plagued by limited investment due to a lack of information on Blue Projects.

The forum is designed to remove these barriers and encourage expansion into the Blue Economy. It is open to local and international investors and the public is welcome to attend.

