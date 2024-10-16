Garden Media Group's 2025 Garden Trends Report Available Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Garden Media's 2025 Garden Trends Report

'Nature's Renaissance' spotlights eight trends for the green to lean into in the coming year

- Katie Dubow, President, Garden GroupPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Garden Media Group announces its twenty-fourth annual Garden Trends Report , Nature's Renaissance , now available for download.In the 2025 Report, Garden Media presents eight upcoming trends curated to impact consumer gardening behaviors in the coming year. The unifying theme of these trends, Nature's Renaissance, highlights the movement to reintegrate natural elements into our lives, landscapes, and cities-bringing 'green' back into the picture. This renaissance isn't just about returning to the roots; it's about planting new ones for the future."This renaissance isn't merely an aesthetic appeal-though more plants are certainly better-it's about a growing recognition of the vital need for green spaces everywhere," says Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media. "Cities are increasingly adopting strategies that weave nature holistically into our daily existence."The 2025 Garden Trends Report delves into various topics, including the decline of major social platforms and the increasing consumer preference for in-person community interactions. It also discusses the surge in artificial intelligence and shifts towards anti-reality, allowing brands to stay ahead of these changes and better engage their customers."This year's report is one of my favorites," Dubow adds. "Our team has done it again, pinpointing niche market trends that consumers are gravitating towards-trends that businesses should embrace."Since its inception in 2001, Garden Media's annual Garden Trends Report has been instrumental in helping businesses within the green industry stay abreast of evolving consumer preferences, fostering long-term planning, and inspiring education and innovation. By understanding current trends, companies cater to their customers' shifting needs and desires, leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction.The 2025 Garden Trends Report is available for free download. Visit gardenmediagroup for trend updates and industry news.Garden Media Group ignites buzz for clients, offers innovative public relations campaigns, and secures top media placements and partnerships. The boutique PR and marketing firm is known as the best in the home and garden, horticulture, outdoor living, and lawn and landscape industries. The annual Garden Trends Report is among the most published trade and consumer news garden studies.

Katie Dubow

Garden Media Group

+1 6104443040

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.