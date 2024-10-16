Spanish Ambassador Praises Strong Ties With Jordan, Highlights Cooperation In Key Sectors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 15 (Petra) -- The Spanish Ambassador to JordanMiguel de Lucas González underscored the exceptional relations between Jordan and Spain in an exclusive interview, noting the shared values, mutual respect, and long-standing cooperation between the two countries.The ambassador highlighted the strong between the royal families of both nations, particularly the close friendship between King Felipe VI and King Abdullah II, as a key pillar of the bilateral relationship.González described the recent visit of King Felipe VI to Jordan as a "historic reference," emphasizing the strong personal and diplomatic ties between the two royal families. The visit was a culmination of intense dialogue throughout 2024, which also saw two visits from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S?nchez and three from Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.He lauded the decision to proceed with the visit despite the challenging regional situation, and commended the fruitful discussions between the two monarchs, particularly on regional issues such as the Gaza crisis and the pursuit of peace in the Middle East.Discussing Spain's support for development projects in Jordan, the ambassador revealed that Spain has provided €24.4 million in official development assistance between 2015 and 2021. The aid has focused on sectors such as health, governance, gender equality, and water management, including contributions to Jordan's national water carrier project from Aqaba to Amman.Additionally, Spain has been actively involved in assisting Jordan with the Syrian refugee crisis, committing to €80 million in aid for the 2025-2029 period. Spain's contributions to the UNHCR amount to €11 million annually, further underscoring the country's commitment to humanitarian efforts.González also highlighted Spain's solidarity with Jordan in managing successive refugee crises, noting that Jordan's leadership in co-chairing the 2023 Global Refugee Forum demonstrates its regional and global importance in this field.On the trade front, the ambassador pointed out that in 2023, Spanish exports to Jordan reached €328 million, with the main export items being livestock, machinery, ceramics, seeds, and perfumery products. In contrast, Jordanian exports to Spain were valued at €88 million, with key items including chemical products and fertilizers. Spain ranks as Jordan's sixth-largest supplier within the European Union and its third-largest client.Cultural and tourism ties between the two nations were also a focal point, with the ambassador expressing optimism about revitalizing tourism once the situation in the Middle East stabilizes. Prior to the Gaza war, the number of Spanish tourists visiting Jordan had approached pre-pandemic levels.González was particularly enthusiastic about the recent twinning agreement between Petra and Alhambra, which was formalized during King Felipe VI's visit. He emphasized that this agreement will deepen cultural ties and promote heritage preservation in both countries.On the issue of Gaza, the ambassador reaffirmed that Spain and Jordan share a common vision regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, both advocating for a two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace. He praised Jordan's efforts to maintain stability in Jerusalem, highlighting the significance of the Hashemite Custodianship over the Holy Sites. Spain, the ambassador stressed, remains committed to upholding the historic status quo in Jerusalem and supporting Jordan's unique role in the region.In conclusion, González expressed his gratitude to the Jordanian people for their warmth and hospitality, stating, "As I said in my 12th of October speech, I am a happy man in Amman. After two years here, I fully ratify this idea."