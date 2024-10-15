Non-Metallic Pipes Market To Grow By USD 22.7 Billion (2024-2028) As Water Supply Projects Expand, With AI Redefining The Market Landscape- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The Global Non-Metallic Pipes Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 22.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

3.2%

during the forecast period. Growing use of non metallic pipes in water projects

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advances in material use and technology. However,

frequent fluctuation in raw material prices

poses a challenge - Key market players include Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Group SA, Astral Ltd., Atkore Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Finolex Industries Ltd, Jiangxi Madison Pipe Industry Co. Ltd., JM Eagle Inc, Lane Enterprises Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., Pacific Corrugated Pipe Co., Prinsco Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., THOMPSON PIPE GROUP, and Wienerberger AG. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global non-metallic pipes market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Application (Water supply, Sewage systems, Agricultural, and Oil and gas), Product (PVC pipes, Concrete pipes, HDPE pipes, and Reinforced composite pipes), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., Aliaxis Group SA, Astral Ltd., Atkore Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Contech Engineered Solutions LLC, Finolex Industries Ltd, Jiangxi Madison Pipe Industry Co. Ltd., JM Eagle Inc, Lane Enterprises Inc., Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., Pacific Corrugated Pipe Co., Prinsco Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., THOMPSON PIPE GROUP, and Wienerberger AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Non-metallic pipes are widely used in various sectors including construction, agriculture, energy, chemical, and industrial applications due to their flexibility, flow efficiency, temperature, and chemical resistance. Vendors continually enhance and alter raw materials used in manufacturing concrete and polymer-based pipes to improve their performance. For instance, reinforced polymer concrete is used to produce stronger concrete pipes for sewers and drainages, offering resistance to aggressive sulfuric acid conditions. HDPE pipes, made with advanced PE4710 pipe resins, provide higher density and toughness to resist load and damage, making them ideal for high-pressure environments. Innovations in PVC pipe manufacturing include PVC-O and PVC-M, which offer increased strength and resistance to scratches and cracks. These advancements in non-metallic pipe manufacturing enable vendors to produce highly efficient and advanced products for new applications, driving their adoption during the forecast period.



The Non-Metallic Pipes market is witnessing significant growth in various sectors like water supply, sewage systems, oil and gas, and agriculture. PVC pipes, concrete pipes, HDPE pipes, and reinforced composite pipes are popular choices due to their advantages over metallic pipes. Inorganic growth strategies, such as mechanical coupling, are driving the demand for nonmetallic pipes in water distribution and gas transmission. Nonmetallic pipes, including Polyethylene Tubes and Polyvinyl Chloride Tubes, are increasingly used in telecommunications, electrical, plumbing fittings , fixtures, and various industries like window frames, shower curtains, and flooring underlayment. The market is fueled by the benefits of nonmetallic pipes, such as corrosion resistance, longer operating life, less maintenance, good insulating qualities, and high-temperature resistance. Additionally, their chemical compatibility makes them suitable for chemical processing, wastewater management, water supply, agriculture, infrastructure, and other applications. Polymers, composites, ceramics, bioplastics, and polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride are key materials used in nonmetallic pipes.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



Non-metallic pipes, particularly those made of polymer materials like PVC and HDPE, are manufactured using ethylene-derived raw materials. Crude oil is the primary source of ethylene. Established vendors form strategic partnerships with suppliers for consistent raw material quality and cost. However, the volatility in crude oil prices significantly impacts polymer prices. For instance, the Brent crude oil price rose from USD54.71 per barrel in 2017 to USD71.34 per barrel in 2018, and averaged USD64.28 per barrel in 2019. These fluctuations create challenges for vendors in procuring raw materials at optimal costs. Consequently, making timely and informed procurement decisions is crucial to mitigate financial risks. The Non-Metallic Pipes market encompasses a wide range of products including Polyethylene Tubes (PET) and Polyvinyl Chloride Tubes (PVC). These pipes find extensive applications in various sectors such as water distribution, gas transmission, telecommunications, electrical, plumbing fittings, fixtures, and even in unconventional uses like shower curtains, window frames, screens, flooring underlayment, composites, polymers, ceramics, bioplastics , and more. Challenges in this market include ensuring corrosion resistance, longer operating life, less maintenance, good insulating qualities, high-temperature resistance, chemical compatibility, and fire retardancy for diverse applications. Additionally, meeting the specific requirements of industries like telecommunications, chemical processing, wastewater management, water supply, agriculture, infrastructure, oil and gas, and sewage systems adds complexity. Products like PET and PVC tubes offer advantages such as lighter weight, easier installation, and cost-effectiveness compared to metallic pipes. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials like FRP tubes is driving innovation in this market. Overall, the Non-Metallic Pipes market presents significant growth opportunities due to its versatility and ability to meet the unique demands of various industries.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This non-metallic pipes market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Water supply

1.2 Sewage systems

1.3 Agricultural 1.4 Oil and gas



2.1 PVC pipes

2.2 Concrete pipes

2.3 HDPE pipes 2.4 Reinforced composite pipes



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Water supply-

The global water supply market is experiencing growth due to increasing population and changing water consumption patterns, leading to a yearly demand increase of around 1%. Water is primarily used for irrigation, accounting for 65%-70% of consumption. Non-metallic pipes, particularly HDPE pipes like PE80, PE100, and PE100-RC, are essential for water supply systems. These pipes offer advantages such as high resistance to pressure points, fissure spread, temperature variance, ease of transport, handling, and assembly. With a lifespan exceeding 50 years, these pipes are non-toxic, non-reactive, and do not affect water taste or odor. The non-metallic pipes market is poised to expand due to global infrastructure development and urbanization, driven by the need for reliable water supply systems.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017 - 2021)

Research Analysis

Non-metallic pipes have gained significant traction over metallic pipes in various industries due to their numerous advantages. In water supply and sewage systems, non-metallic pipes offer corrosion resistance, longer operating life, and less maintenance, making them a preferred choice. In agriculture, non-metallic pipes are used for irrigation systems, providing cost-effective and durable solutions. The oil and gas industry also utilizes non-metallic pipes, particularly HDPE pipes, for their chemical resistance and mechanical coupling capabilities. Reinforced composite pipes are used in telecommunications and chemical processing for their strength and durability. The market for non-metallic pipes is witnessing an increasing demand due to inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Polymers like Polyethylene and Polyvinyl Chloride are commonly used in the production of PVC pipes and Polyethylene tubes. Ceramics and bioplastics are also used in the manufacturing of non-metallic pipes. Non-metallic pipes are extensively used in water distribution, wastewater management, infrastructure development, and various other applications. Their advantages, including longer operating life, less maintenance, and resistance to corrosion, make them a popular choice over metallic pipes.

Market Research Overview

Non-metallic pipes have gained significant popularity over metallic pipes due to their numerous advantages in various industries. These pipes are extensively used in water supply and sewage systems, agriculture, oil and gas, telecommunications, electrical, and plumbing applications. The market for non-metallic pipes is driven by the increasing demand for these pipes in water distribution and gas transmission. Non-metallic pipes are available in various materials such as PVC pipes, concrete pipes, HDPE pipes, reinforced composite pipes, Polyethylene tubes, and Polyvinyl Chloride tubes. These pipes offer advantages such as corrosion resistance, longer operating life, less maintenance, good insulating qualities, high-temperature resistance, chemical compatibility, and fire retardancy. Non-metallic pipes find extensive applications in water supply and sewage systems due to their chemical compatibility and resistance to corrosion. In the oil and gas industry, these pipes are used for gas transmission due to their high-temperature resistance and chemical compatibility. In agriculture, non-metallic pipes are used for irrigation systems due to their flexibility and resistance to chemicals. Non-metallic pipes are also used in telecommunications for cable ducts and conduits, in chemical processing for handling corrosive chemicals, in wastewater management for sewage systems, and in infrastructure for water supply and drainage. The market for non-metallic pipes is expected to grow inorganically due to the increasing demand for these pipes in various industries and the adoption of mechanical coupling technologies for easier installation and maintenance. Non-metallic pipes are also used in various non-pipe applications such as plumbing fittings and fixtures, shower curtains, window frames, screens, flooring underlayment, composites, polymers, ceramics, bioplastics, and polyethylene and Polyvinyl Chloride tubes. The market for non-metallic pipes is expected to continue growing due to their advantages over metallic pipes and the increasing demand for these pipes in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Water Supply



Sewage Systems



Agricultural

Oil And Gas

Product



PVC Pipes



Concrete Pipes



HDPE Pipes

Reinforced Composite Pipes

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED