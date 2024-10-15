(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Maduro in Venezuela faces grave accusations of human rights violations. A United Nations investigation has revealed a disturbing pattern of abuses against critics and opponents.



The report, released in Geneva, paints a grim picture of the situation in the South American nation. The UN mission documented numerous violations, including arbitrary detentions, torture, and forced disappearances.



These acts were reportedly part of a coordinated plan to silence dissent. The investigation also uncovered instances of sexual violence against detainees, including children and people with disabilities.



Venezuelan authorities have allegedly used threats and torture to force detainees to incriminate themselves. Many victims faced serious charges, such as terrorism, without proper legal representation.



This practice has led to disproportionately long prison sentences for many individuals. The report highlights the particularly vulnerable position of children and adolescents in detention.







These young detainees face the same threats as adults, violating international laws protecting minors. The UN mission calls for immediate action to address this pressing issue.

Escalating Political Violence

Political violence has escalated in Venezuela, resulting in 25 deaths and hundreds of injuries. Thousands have been detained simply for exercising their right to free expression.



These actions have created a climate of fear and oppression throughout the country. The U mission urges the Venezuelan government to release all arbitrarily detained individuals immediately.



It also calls on the international community to pay special attention to protecting children's rights in these circumstances. The full report provides detailed case studies and victim testimonies.



This investigation expands on a previous report from September 20, documenting ongoing and increasing violations. The UN mission's findings paint a troubling picture of a government using force to maintain power.



In short, as the situation unfolds, the world watches and waits for Venezuela to address these serious allegations.

