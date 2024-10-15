Nobel Economics Prize: Prosperity Needs Strong Institutions

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This year's Nobel memorial prize in economics has gone to Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson of the Massachusetts Institute of and James Robinson of the University of Chicago for their work on why there are such vast differences in prosperity between nations.

While announcing the award, Jakob Svensson, the chairman of the economics prize committee, said:“Reducing the huge differences in income between countries is one of our times' greatest challenges.” The economists'“groundbreaking research” has given us a“much deeper understanding of the root causes of why countries fail or succeed.”

The award, which was established several decades after the original Nobel prizes in the 1960s, is technically known as the Sveriges Riksbank prize in economic sciences. The academics will share the award and its 11 million kroner ($1,061,826) cash prize.

To explain their work and why it matters, The Conversation talked to Renaud Foucart, a senior lecturer in economics at Lancaster University in the UK.

What did Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson win for?

The three academics won the prize mostly for providing causal evidence of the influence of the quality of a country's institutions on its economic prosperity.

At first glance, this may seem like reinventing the wheel. Most people would agree that a country that enforces property rights, limits corruption and protects both the rule of law and the balance of power will also be more successful at encouraging its citizens to create wealth – and be better at redistributing it.

But anyone following the news in Turkey, Hungary, the US or even the UK, will be aware that not everyone agrees. In Hungary for instance, cases of corruption, nepotism, a lack of media pluralism, and threats to the independence of the judiciary have led to a fierce battle with the European Union.