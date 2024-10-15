Atlanta War Eagles (AWE) Win Inaugural Methodhub-Sponsored CWCL Tourney

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The inaugural tourney had six teams playing 5 games each over the Columbus Day weekend. Atlanta War Eagles (AWE) were dominant through the league and the finals

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta War Eagles have won the inaugural MethodHub -sponsored Capital Women League (CWCL) tourney by defeating DC Titans by ten wickets in the final at Richmond, Virginia. Blessed by excellent weather and having the benefit of superb outfields and great pitches, the CWCL was a hard-fought event with 6 teams playing 5 matches each. The well-organized event brought together women/girl cricketers from across the US and a few from Canada."This is the 7th tournament being sponsored by MethodHub and it builds on our association with Women's cricket in the US and reaffirms our commitment to supporting all events in the women's cricket calendar" said Aho Bilam, President and CEO of MethodHub. " The passion on the part of the players, the energy brought to the ground by the organizers, the constant cheering of the parents- all were on full display and clearly indicate Women's cricket has arrived on the big stage in the US" said Lokanadha Naidu, Delivery Head of MethodHub.On the eve of the finals, a dinner was organized by the CWCL in which the VA State Senator Schuyler T Van Valkenburg spoke on the continued support for sport events in VA and the availability of high quality grounds and pitches for furthering cricket in the US." MethodHub 's continued commitment to women's cricket and the zeal of the players and the parents contributed in no small measure to the success of the inaugural CWCL" said Raj Sekar Divakaruni, Member of the Organizing committee of the CWCL. " The energy and support of Zulfi Ali, who has been a long standing supporter of Cricket in the US, particularly in the Central Virginia area gave us access to excellent cricket grounds which made the cricket played pleasant and enjoyable for both the players and the spectators" said Sree Mogulla, Member of the organizing committee." Divya Saxena of the AWE won the MVP award, Tarunam Chopra of Virginia Strikers, the best batter, Ritika Karri of AWE, the best bowler, Megha Baishya of the AWE the best fielder and Aishi Garlapati, the best Wicketkeeper. 10-year old Kaira Sigh was adjudged best emerging player in the CWCL" said Madhav Patibandla, another member of the CWCL organizing committee.About MethodHub:MethodHub is a US-based software services company with focus on Cloud transformation, Data Engineering /AI, ERP/CRM integration and Cyber Security. With offices across the US, four delivery centers in India, and operations in Canada and Thailand, MethodHub works with large enterprise customers as the lead the way or adapt to changes in Business, business models and technology . For more information on MethodHub, please visitAbout CWCL:Ther first edition of the Capital Women Cricket League had 6 teams across the US with some players from Canada. Three teams from Virginia, One from Atlanta and 2 from New Jersey played 5 games each over the Columbus Day Weekend. One game at Clifton, VA and all other games at 3 lush crickets fields in Richmond Virginia made the inaugural CWCL a great success with competitive cricket on view.

