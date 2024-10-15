The 2024 Subaru Share The Love® Event Returns For Seventeenth Consecutive Year Of Charitable Giving

(MENAFN- 3BL) Annual philanthropic event celebrates national charity partners: ASPCA®, Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and National Park Foundation, plus over 825 local hometown charities

CAMDEN, N.J., October 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Subaru of America, today announced its annual philanthropic Subaru Share the Love® Event will return for its 17th consecutive year. Through this year's event, Subaru and its participating retailers will aim to reach a cumulative total of nearly $320 million in donations to local hometown charities along with returning national charity partners; The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation.

Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc: “Supporting the causes closest to our hearts is top of mind during this time of year. Subaru and our retailers celebrate the holiday season by showing what makes the Subaru community so considerate, both nationally and in the communities we call home. Our retailers and customers are at the heart of what we do and why we strive to be a force for good, helping to create positive change with our partners and truly showing what makes Subaru More Than a Car Company®.”

For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at any of the more than 640 Subaru retailers from November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, Subaru will donate $250 to the customer's choice of charity.* Retailers can also add local hometown charities with causes important to their communities to receive at least an additional $50 for each vehicle sold or leased. Additionally, many retailers will donate $5 to their registered hometown charity for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period.

Over the last sixteen years of the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and its participating retailers have already donated over $288 million to causes around the country and supported nearly 2,300 hometown charities. To learn more, visit: .

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®)

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. For more than 150 years, the ASPCA has been on the frontlines to save, transform, and protect millions of lives in the fight against animal cruelty, revolutionizing the way society cares for animals. Through their hands-on work and in collaboration with local partners nationwide, the ASPCA provides lifesaving protection and care to animals in need. Whether it's rescuing animals from abuse and neglect, advocating for humane legislation, or supporting animal shelters across the country, the ASPCA helps animals live better lives. Through our partnership with the ASPCA during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru has had a significant impact on the rescue, transport, well-being, and adoption of more than 134,000 animals across the country.

Make-A-Wish®

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Make-A-Wish. Research shows that children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. A wish replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy, and anxiety with hope. The impact of just one wish has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved and helps wish kids and their families believe in better days ahead. Through our partnership with Make-A-Wish during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers have helped to grant the life-changing wishes of more than 3,600 kids with critical illnesses.

Meals on Wheels America

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to Meals on Wheels America. Meals on Wheels America provides leadership to local, community-based programs dedicated to fighting hunger and isolation among our nation's homebound seniors. Through our partnership with Meals on Wheels during the Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru and our retailers have helped deliver more than 4.6 million meals and friendly visits to America's seniors.

National Park Foundation

Subaru is the largest corporate donor to the National Park Foundation. The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of parks. Through our partnership with the National Park Foundation during the Share the Love Event, Subaru is providing critical funding to programs and projects that help protect America's more than 400 national parks.

*Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased from November 21, 2024, through January 2, 2025, to four national charities designated by the purchaser or lessee. Pre-approved Hometown Charities may be selected for donation depending on retailer participation. For every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the campaign period, participating retailers will donate a minimum of $50 in total to their registered Hometown Charities. Subaru will donate a total of $5 to their registered Hometown Charities for every Subaru vehicle routine service visit during the campaign period. A routine visit includes customer payment of $5 or greater, or any service that includes a genuine Subaru oil filter. Purchasers/lessees must make their charity designations by January 10, 2025. The four national charities will receive a guaranteed minimum donation of $250,000 each. See your local Subaru retailer for details or visit subaru/share. All donations made by Subaru of America, Inc.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. , the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit href="" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok , and YouTube .

