Kickoff For ZIPS Car Wash Convostm Season 3 Starts On The D-Line With Warren Brinson, Georgia® Bulldogs® Defensive Tackle

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash kicks off Season 3 of "Car Wash ConvosTM" today with the release of its first episode in the popular interview-based series featuring Warren Brinson, University of Georgia Defensive Tackle. Georgia Alum and returning ZIPS host, Dona Traylor, gets the scoop on what Warren loves most about Athens, what you'd find under his driver's seat and his favorite sack celebration. This season, student-athletes across the country are debating if cereal is a soup and answering fan questions all during a car wash at their local ZIPS.

ZIPS Car Wash ConvosTM Season 3 kicks off with Warren Brinson, Defensive Tackle, University of Georgia Football.

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 280 locations across 25 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. (PRNewsfoto/ZIPS Car Wash)

Don't miss one of the 18 episodes releasing this season – watch now on YouTube and Instagram and follow @zipscarwash for more authentic student-athlete content.

Rebecca Latacz, Chief

Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash:

"We're honored to kick off Season 3 by featuring Warren, who represents our partnership with the University of Georgia in such a unique way through his engaging interview in the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel at our location in Watkinsville, Georgia We know fans will appreciate his candid conversation and insight into their personal life – a side we rarely see from a student-athlete in his position on a high profile football program."

Georgia Bulldog fans can customize their car wash experience in the new ZIPS mobile app . Click here to download and earn a free wash today.

Who is Warren Brinson? Warren's longstanding record at the University of Georgia speaks for itself:



6 tackles vs. Georgia Tech, 2023

1.0 sack vs. Tennessee, 2022; UAB, Alabama, 2023

1.0 TFL vs. seven teams (recent: Alabama, 2024)

5 QB pressures vs. seven times (recent: South Carolina, 2023) Included on the Senior Bowl Watch List (2023)

Warren Brinson:

"I had a great time filming 'Car Wash ConvosTM' and partnering with ZIPS Car Wash. Their unique approach to NIL is a great opportunity for fans to see the real me beyond the football field."

Car Wash ConvosTM

ZIPS student-athlete roster of 18 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 3 were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and Learfield, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS. "Car Wash ConvosTM" was created in partnership and produced by Learfield Studios, a leader in college athletics original content. Season 1 of "Car Wash ConvosTM" resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views, and Season 2 boasts over 13 million video views across the 22 episodes representing male and female student-athletes from eight sports.

In the series, student-athletes are interviewed by a host, all of which have strong ties back to their respective universities and the athletics department, and all six hosts have returned for Season 3. In Season 3, ZIPS will highlight nine male and nine female student athletes representing eight sports from the universities of Arkansas, Georgia, Memphis, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.



ABOUT ZIPS CAR WASH

ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit



About LEARFIELD

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

