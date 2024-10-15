Stratus Building Solutions Expands Reach In Wisconsin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Couple Brings Award-Winning Green Commercial Cleaning to Madison

Stratus Building Solutions , the nation's leading green commercial cleaning and janitorial services franchise, continues its impressive growth with their newest location in Wisconsin's capitol. Stratus Building Solutions of Madison opened this month and is owned and operated by Jessica and Paul King.

The husband-and-wife duo are co-owners of the new business, with Jessica acting as president and over-seeing day to day operations. When the opportunity to change careers presented itself, Jessica was searching for the ability to create a better work life balance while also making a difference in their community. The midwestern natives explored over a dozen potential business options, and ultimately decided that

Stratus was a perfect fit for their needs.

"I like that it's helping the community, as well as creating the opportunity for other people to come in and start their own business with me being able to help, it really means a lot," Jessica said. "Then of course just making a difference in keeping the area clean, safe and healthy."

Founded in 2006, Stratus Building Solutions is the industry leader in using Green Seal certified products, meaning they're non-toxic, biodegradable, and safe not only for humans but the environment as well. They also utilize state-of-the-art technology such as

microfiber cleaning cloths and mops. With over 4,300 units across the U.S. and Canada, Stratus specializes in everything from carpet and window cleaning to hard floor care and disinfecting and are masters of the janitorial arts.

Stratus' proven model of offering training and support to franchisees while staying committed to safe, efficient cleaning and janitorial practices has helped Stratus become one of the most sought-after companies. "Stratus has a very robust training program where they run you through the ins and outs of things like how to properly clean, how to start your business, do marketing, promotions and other important steps," Jessica pointed out. "As long as you're willing to follow the system and the model, they have a really good track of being successful."

"We're very excited to have Jessica and Paul extend

Stratus' reach into a bustling area like Madison," said Doug Flaig, CEO of Stratus Building Solutions. "Jessica has an incredible background in management and logistics, and with Paul's support we are looking forward to helping them grow and make a difference in Madison."

Stratus Building Solutions of Madison serves Madison, Fitchburg, Middleton, Monona, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Janesville and surrounding areas. For more information, please visit .

If you are interested in franchising with

Stratus Building Solutions, check out .

About Stratus Building Solutions



Stratus Building Solutions

is an international franchise company in the commercial cleaning industry, founded in 2006 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Stratus was developed to provide environmentally friendly commercial cleaning services driven by dedicated, entrepreneurial, small-business owners and regional support offices. Stratus has over 4,300 unit-franchisees in 77

major cities across the United States and Canada. Stratus is setting new standards in the building services and maintenance franchise industry by being the first to offer green janitorial products with their proprietary Green Seal Certified line of cleaning chemicals. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit





