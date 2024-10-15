Akuvox to Showcase Advanced Home Intercom, Security, and Automation Solutions at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 15th October 2024– Akuvox, a leading global provider of intelligent home intercoms, security solutions, and home systems, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2024, taking place from October 14th-18th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With its premium brand, Akubela, Akuvox will present its latest advancements at DVCOM’s booth H21-D05, Zabeel Hall-2, inviting visitors to explore a future of enhanced connectivity, convenience, and security in modern living.







GITEX 2024: A Global Showcase of Technology Innovation



GITEX Global is one of the most prestigious events in the tech world, renowned for showcasing futuristic technology and digital transformations. This year, GITEX 2024 is expected to be bigger than ever, attracting over 100,000 tech enthusiasts, professionals, and leaders from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with over 6,000 exhibitors and experience the latest in AI, IoT, blockchain, and other frontier technologies across a sprawling exhibition space. Akuvox and Akubela are excited to participate in this esteemed event, leveraging GITEX’s platform to highlight its commitment to redefining modern living through smart intercom, security, and home automation solutions.







Akuvox’s GITEX 2024 Showcase: Smart Solutions for Connected Living



At GITEX, Akuvox will unveil its next-generation home intercoms, security solutions, and home automation products designed to make homes and businesses safer, smarter, and more connected. Each product showcases Akuvox’s dedication to integrating advanced technology with user-centric design, from enhanced security to seamless automation.







Smart Video Door Phones – Secure Access Control, Anytime, Anywhere



The R29C, a flagship product in Akuvox’s intercom lineup, is a prime example of this. It combines cutting-edge access control features with an elegant, modern design. Equipped with facial recognition, high-definition video, and touchscreen capabilities, the R29C offers a robust security solution for both residential and commercial settings. With Akuvox’s mobile app, users can grant remote access, view visitor logs, and receive real-time notifications, ensuring enhanced security and convenience right at their fingertips.







Indoor Monitors – A Central Hub for Home Management



Akuvox’s C315S Indoor Monitor is the ideal central hub for home security and automation management. Featuring a sleek touchscreen interface, the C315S provides an intuitive user experience, allowing residents to monitor security cameras, control door locks, and manage other connected devices within their homes. This user-friendly interface makes it easy for anyone to transform their household into a connected, smart environment.







Smart Intercom – Hands-Free Communication with Voice Control



For those seeking a hands-free intercom experience, the X933W is the perfect solution. This advanced intercom model features voice recognition capabilities, enabling users to operate the system using simple voice commands. Enhanced with Wi-Fi connectivity and AI-powered audio processing, the X933W delivers clear communication while maintaining stringent security protocols. It seamlessly integrates with home automation systems, making managing your smart home environment more accessible than ever.







SmartPlus Mobile App – Control Security and Automation on the Go



The SmartPlus Mobile App allows users to remotely control their security and home automation systems. Compatible with all Akuvox products, the app enables users to lock and unlock doors, monitor live camera feeds, and receive instant alerts on their mobile devices. With the SmartPlus app, Akuvox customers have peace of mind and complete control over their home security, even when they are away.







Smart AI Thermostat – Energy Efficiency Meets Home Automation



Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the Smart AI Thermostat integrates seamlessly with Akuvox’s home automation ecosystem, allowing residents to control heating and cooling remotely. Equipped with AI algorithms, the thermostat learns user preferences over time, adjusting settings to maintain optimal comfort and energy savings. This eco-friendly device not only enhances convenience but also supports sustainable living practices.







Akubela: Premium Solutions for Modern Living



GITEX attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to explore Akubela, a premium brand dedicated to providing sophisticated solutions for luxury smart homes. Akubela’s product line, which includes advanced intercom systems, home automation panels, and AI-powered management tools, is designed to elevate the living experience through state-of-the-art technology and elegant design, offering a unique and privileged living experience.







Davis Liao, Country Manager at DVCOM, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “We’re thrilled to showcase the latest in intelligent intercom, security, and automation solutions at GITEX Global 2024, alongside our premium brand, Akubela. Both Akuvox and Akubela are committed to creating smarter, safer, and more convenient living spaces, and we look forward to sharing our innovations with the global technology community at GITEX.”







Akuvox and Akubela invite GITEX attendees to visit DVCOM’s booth H21-D05 in Zabeel Hall-2 to experience these innovative solutions firsthand. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Akuvox’s comprehensive range of home intercoms, security solutions, and home automation products and discover how they can transform any living or business environment into a secure, connected, and intelligent space. Akuvox continues redefining home and business environments by delivering robust, reliable, and user-friendly solutions through intelligent integration of AI, IoT, and cloud-based solutions. Discover how Akuvox and Akubela are transforming modern living with intelligent, connected, and secure solutions for the homes and businesses of tomorrow.



