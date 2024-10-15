Use Of Fake Ids At Casinos Up 23% In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Casino ID Fraud Special Report outlines trends, risks for casinos and gaming businesses as they combat the use of fraudulent IDs.

- Laurel Morley, Director of Gaming Business, IDScanNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After analyzing more than 9,000,000 IDs verified on behalf of casino partners, AI-powered identity tech company IDScan has published findings from their 2024 Casino ID Fraud Special Report.The report comes after several casinos received six-figure fines for allowing underage gambling and failing to catch fake IDs. Casinos in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey were among those who had public incidents in the past twelve months, with several casinos racking up multiple offenses.Casinos around the country use IDScan's VeriScan age verification and visitor management system to verify IDs and ensure guests are of legal age while drinking or gambling on-site. Some casinos, such as Las Vegas Circa, verify age at the door to maintain an adults-only property, while others spot-check on the casino floor, or verify only at the cage at the time of cash out. IDScan has reviewed anonymized results showing the past twelve months of ID verifications on both products across the company's casino and gaming customer base to reveal new insights into ID fraud trends specific to the industry.Casinos see an average of 162 fake IDs presented every month, up from 128 in 2023. The majority of these IDs show an age between 21 and 30, with 44% being between 21 and 25, likely indicating that a large percentage of fake IDs presented at casinos is to circumvent age restrictions that do not allow anyone under 21 to gamble. Additionally, 59% of fake IDs presented to casinos are by males - more than 12% higher than at other age restricted businesses such as bars, nightclubs, or alcohol retailers. This indicates that young men are a demographic that is particularly keen to gain entry to casinos using fraudulent identity documents.“Casinos use ID verification for a number of purposes, but age verification is chief among them,” said IDScan Director of Casino & Gaming, Laurel Morley.“The rise in use of fake IDs shows that casinos have a growing risk associated with serving underage patrons.”Other key findings include the riskiest time of year, and time of day for casinos, as well as differing trends for Vegas-based casinos, non-Vegas casinos, and tribal casinos. Unsurprisingly, Vegas casinos see fake IDs from all 50 states, while non-Vegas and tribal casinos are more likely to see fraudulent documents from within the state they operate. Non-Vegas casinos have seen a sharper increase in fake ID usage - 60% growth since 2023.IDScan's report is available to download here: Casino ID Fraud Report .About IDScanIDScan is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries, performing more than 15M ID and identity-related transactions monthly.

