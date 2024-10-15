Jonas Eidevall Resigns As Arsenal Women’S Manager

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Oct 15 (IANS) Arsenal Women's manager Jonas Eidevall has stepped down just a month into the new season, leaving the club in a state of uncertainty. The 40-year-old Swede, who joined the club in June 2021 from FC Rosengard, tendered his resignation following a string of poor results.

Arsenal has managed only one win in its first four matches of the Women's Super League, alongside a humbling 5-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the opening game of their group stage.

"We can confirm that Jonas Eidevall has resigned from his position as Head Coach of our women's first team and leaves us with immediate effect," read a staement by the club.

Eidevall's decision to step down comes after a disappointing 2-1 home loss to league rivals Chelsea on Saturday. Arsenal's slow start to the season has undoubtedly placed pressure on the manager, but few expected his departure this early.

Despite the recent setbacks, Eidevall leaves behind a legacy of success. During his tenure, he led Arsenal to two League Cup titles and guided them to the semifinals of the 2022-23 UEFA Women's Champions League-their first appearance at that stage in a decade.

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar expressed gratitude for Eidevall's contributions, stating,“We have great respect for the dedication and commitment he showed to our women's first team, and recognize the role he has played in the growth and development of Arsenal Women.”

With Eidevall's immediate departure, assistant coach Renee Slegers will take over on an interim basis. Slegers, a former Swedish international and current assistant coach, is tasked with steering the team back on track. Her first test will be a crucial home fixture against Valerenga in the Champions League on Wednesday.