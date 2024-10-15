NATO initiates nuclear exercises in Western Europe

(MENAFN) In a climate of heightened tensions with Russia over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, has initiated its annual nuclear drills known as ‘Steadfast Noon’ in Western Europe. Kicking off on Monday, this exercise involves the participation of thirteen member nations from the US-led military alliance.



The drills are primarily focused on training NATO forces in the deployment of American nuclear weapons, which are part of the bloc’s nuclear-sharing arrangement. This year’s iteration of the exercise brings together approximately 2,000 military personnel from eight airbases and features over 60 aircraft. These include nuclear-capable fighter jets, bombers, fighter escorts, flying tankers, and electronic warfare aircraft. While the majority of the operations will occur over Belgium and the Netherlands—both of which are hosting the exercises—flights will also take place in the airspace of Denmark, the UK, and over the North Sea. NATO has clarified that the two-week exercise will not involve any live munitions.



Mark Rutte, NATO's Secretary-General, who took office on October 1, emphasized the importance of these drills in a statement to reporters in London last week. He remarked, "In an uncertain world, it is vital that we test our defense and that we strengthen our defense so that our adversaries know that NATO is ready and able to respond to any threat."



In contrast, this summer saw Russia and its ally Belarus conducting their own joint nuclear exercises. Moscow officials have portrayed these maneuvers as a necessary response to what they perceive as increasingly hostile rhetoric from the West. The announcement of Russia positioning some of its nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory was made last year, reflecting a strategy that parallels NATO's joint deterrence initiatives.



As these military drills unfold, they underscore the escalating military posturing on both sides, highlighting the precarious balance of power in Europe. NATO’s actions aim to reassure member states of their collective defense capabilities while simultaneously sending a clear message to Russia about the alliance's readiness to respond to any potential threats.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108780120