Unidentified drones surround US army bases

(MENAFN) A recent investigation by the Wall Street Journal has uncovered alarming incidents involving a fleet of unidentified drones that potentially spied on a US military airbase in Virginia. These drones reportedly encroached upon restricted airspace over Langley Air Force Base for 17 consecutive days in December, raising significant security concerns for the Pentagon.



The drones were detected hovering over Langley Air Force Base, one of the few US installations that hosts the advanced F-22 Raptor stealth fighters. Citing insights from numerous US officials, reports, and court documents, the WSJ detailed the nature of these incursions. Former US Air Force General Mark Kelly, who was briefed on the situation, described the lead unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as approximately 20 feet long, flying at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and altitudes between 3,000 and 4,000 feet. The swarm included both fixed-wing drones and smaller quadcopters, each weighing around 20 pounds and typically flying at lower altitudes.



As the drones navigated southward across Chesapeake Bay, they moved toward Norfolk, which houses the US Navy’s SEAL Team Six and Naval Station Norfolk, one of the largest naval ports in the country. The incursions sparked concern at the White House, where officials reportedly convened to discuss potential responses to the drone activity.



Complicating matters, the military’s radar systems—designed to detect larger aircraft—frequently failed to register the smaller drones. These radars often ignored objects resembling birds, necessitating recalibration to identify the UAVs. Moreover, the quadcopters were reportedly operated on a radio frequency not typically accessible to standard commercial drones, further complicating law enforcement's ability to track their movements. While police attempted to pursue the drones, their efforts ultimately fell short, and the identities of the drone operators remain unknown.



This series of events has raised critical questions about national security and the effectiveness of current airspace surveillance protocols, prompting calls for improved strategies to counter potential aerial threats. As the investigation continues, the incidents underline the challenges faced by military and law enforcement agencies in addressing modern technological threats.

