Hughes Named MSSP Of The Year By Cybersecurity Breakthrough

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Systems , an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS ), announced it was named the 2024 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) of the Year by CyberSecurity Breakthrough . The award recognized Hughes as a leading MSSP that provides businesses of all sizes with managed network and security solutions.

"As cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated, it is essential to have the right tools and expertise to protect your business," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Division, Hughes. "Our experience managing large networks gives Hughes an advantage, and we're dedicated to safeguarding organizations against cyber threats and attacks.

Customer networks are not one-size-fits-all, so we work together with businesses to create solutions tailored to their network."

As an MSSP, Hughes services include 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and response. Hughes takes a hands-on approach, ensuring organizations are always one step ahead of potential attacks.

CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that honors the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market. The awards recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories. There were thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries this year.

Hughes offers managed SASE that provides businesses additional layers of security without slowing down their network with additional downloads, monitoring tools, and configurations. Hughes also offers additional security controls, such as managed detection and response (MDR), network detection and response (NDR), ransomware and zero-day prevention, and unified threat management (UTM). Organizations can also take advantage of managed network services such as Wi-Fi, VoIP, digital signage, and more.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, Hughesnet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITERTM System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, mobile network operators and military customers. Hughes products and services have helped bring in-flight video and broadband to thousands of aircraft for over twenty years. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports approximately half a million enterprise sites with its HughesONTM portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. To learn more, visit or follow HughesConnects on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall

and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough .

