Honkuwa, With Academician Yoshiki Sawa, Ushering In A New Era Of Innovative Drug R & D.

TOKYO, JAPAN - OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 - HonKuwa Co., Ltd. officially announces a strategic partnership with Professor Yoshiki Sawa, a world-renowned expert in the field of regenerative and an academician of the Engineering Academy of Japan. Professor Sawa has been appointed as the honorary chief research scientist of HonKuwa. At the signing ceremony held at InterContinental Osaka, both parties jointly embark on a new chapter in the exploration of innovative drugs.







This cooperation is designed to combine Professor Sawa's outstanding research in cell biology and regenerative medicine with HonKuwa's cutting-edge product development capabilities, promoting innovative treatment solutions in the fields of joint and muscle injury repair. Professor Sawa stated, 'I have been dedicated to regenerative science research and clinical practice. I look forward to closely integrating the latest technology in this field with HonKuwa's products and exploring how to better apply scientific and technological achievements in clinical settings to help more patients improve their health. I have full confidence in HonKuwa's team and expect to work together to transform scientific research results into practical health solutions.'

HonKuwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was established in 2011 and is focused on the production and trade of health foods, medical products, and medical devices. Adhering to the business philosophy of 'quality first, reputation supreme,' it is committed to providing high-quality health products for global users. This cooperation marks an important step forward for HonKuwa in the field of global innovative drug research and development. Both sides will jointly contribute more groundbreaking scientific research results to the medical and health field.

About HonKuwa Pharmaceutical

Since its establishment, HonKuwa has been consistently dedicated to researching and producing health products with high quality standards, covering areas such as health foods, medical products, and medical devices. The company is committed to promoting the development of global health through continuous innovation and helping more people achieve a better quality of life.



HonKuwa Pharmaceutical