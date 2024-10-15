Brazilian Agribusiness Exports Soar to New Heights in September

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's agricultural sector hit a milestone in September with agribusiness exports reaching a record R$79.486 billion ($14.194 billion).



This impressive figure represents a 3.6% increase compared to the same period last year, according to the of . The agricultural sector continues to be a cornerstone of Brazil's economy.



It accounted for nearly half of the country's total exports in September, contributing 49.3% to the overall export value. This significant share underscores the sector's vital role in Brazil's economic landscape.



The Ministry of Agriculture attributed this positive outcome to a surge in export volumes. Several key products drove the growth in September's agribusiness exports . Coffee, cellulose, beef, sugar, and poultry saw substantial increases in their export values.







Green coffee exports led the pack with a rise of R$2.783 billion ($497 million). Cellulose followed closely, increasing by R$2.200 billion ($393 million).



Fresh beef exports grew by R$1.408 billion ($251 million), while raw cane sugar exports rose by R$1.123 billion ($200 million).



However, not all sectors experienced growth. Soybean and corn exports saw a decline of R$7.952 billion ($1.4 billion) in September. Despite this setback, the overall performance of the agribusiness sector remained strong.

The price index for exported agribusiness products increased by 1.3% compared to September of the previous year. Simultaneously, the volume of goods traded internationally grew by 2.3%.



This combination of higher prices and increased volume contributed to the record-breaking export value. Key export products in September included the soy complex, meat, sugar and alcohol complex, forest products, cereals, flour, and coffee.







Together, these products represented 84.6% of all Brazilian agribusiness exports for the month. China maintained its position as the primary importer of Brazilian agribusiness products in September.



The United States and the Netherlands followed as the second and third largest importers, respectively. This diverse range of export destinations highlights Brazil's strong presence in the global agricultural market.

